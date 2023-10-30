Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Consultation Opens On Code Of Insured Persons’ Rights

Monday, 30 October 2023, 11:56 am
Toka Tū Ake EQC is implementing a range of initiatives to prepare for new legislation that comes into effect on 1 July 2024.

The Natural Hazards Insurance Act 2023 (NHI Act) replaces the Earthquake Commission Act and takes effect on 1 July 2024. Many aspects of the new legislation are based on findings from the Public Inquiry into the Earthquake Commission in 2020.

One of the new initiatives is introducing a Code of Insured Persons’ Rights. Public consultation opens today on the draft Code, which builds on the existing Customer Code already in use by Toka Tū Ake EQC.

“We know timeliness and fairness are key for anyone affected by a natural disaster,” says Chief Executive Tina Mitchell. “The draft Code further codifies those expectations as rights for insured homeowners making claims for EQCover.

“We’re keen to hear from a range of insured homeowners, as well as community members, groups and organisations, who can all bring a variety of different perspectives, as we develop the draft Code.

“We are asking whether you agree the rights and obligations set out in the draft Code focus on the right things and whether there are any other rights which should be included.”

All submissions will be considered and help inform the final Code of Insured Persons’ Rights which will be presented for Ministerial approval in early 2024. From 1 July 2024, the Code will apply when Toka Tū Ake (or its agents) are dealing with an insured person in relation to a claim for natural hazard damage covered under the NHI Act.

Background information and consultation guidance, the draft Code, and the feedback form, are available on the Toka Tū Ake website.

Anyone can provide feedback on the draft Code by 5pm on Thursday 30 November 2023, by using an online form, emailing or posting a submission, or by phoning Toka Tū Ake on 0800 DAMAGE.

