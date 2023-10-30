Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Reinforces Importance Of Cyber-resilience For Financial Service Providers

Monday, 30 October 2023, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is reminding licensed financial service providers about the importance of cyber-resilience as part of Cyber Smart Week 2023.

Cyber Smart Week is CERT NZ’s annual cyber resilience awareness campaign which runs from October 30 – November 5. CERT NZ has also launched a new website for New Zealanders to stay secure online called Own Your Online.

As part of the FMA’s role in promoting fair, efficient, and transparent markets, we encourage all financial service providers to protect themselves online, particularly with the growing threat from online scams and data attacks. Effective management of cyber risk by financial service providers directly contributes to the operational resilience capability of the entity.

One of the requirements for some FMA-licensed entities is that they must notify the FMA of any event that materially impacts the information security of their critical technology systems, which can be caused by cyber-related incidents.

A 2019 thematic review of cyber resilience in FMA-regulated entities found most participants were aware of the increasing cyber security risk and assessed themselves as being highly capable of protecting against, and recovering from, such threats. However, participating entities did not rate themselves highly in terms of detecting and responding to cyber threats. Participants also predicted that their cyber resilience was generally expected to improve over the following two years.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

FMA Executive Director of Response and Enforcement Paul Gregory said: “In cyber risk, prevention is better than cure. The FMA encourages all financial service providers to understand cyber threats and to ensure their systems are resilient to best protect themselves and their customers. It is important that entities encourage their staff to better understand the cyber risk and to be aware of the materials provided by CERT NZ and the FMA to best protect their businesses and their customers.”

FMA-related documents on cyber resilience 

Cyber resilience of FMA-regulated entities thematic review 2019

Cyber resilience information sheet for FAPs 2021

Cyber security and operational systems resilience information sheet 2022

Useful business focussed links from CERT NZ:

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 