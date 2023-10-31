Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Altus Group Makes Trans-Tasman Entry With Major New Zealand Acquisition

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 10:31 am
Press Release: Altus Group

31 October 2023 – Altus Group (Altus), Australia’s largest full-service traffic management business, has today announced the acquisition of 100% of Traffic Management NZ (TMNZ).

The transaction will see Altus – majority owned by Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) – enter the New Zealand market in a material way, achieving unparalleled capacity to service its customers’ needs on both sides of the Tasman.

TMNZ is led by Managing Director and Founder Dean Kebbell with a 500-strong team across 19 New Zealand locations.

Ben Marsonet, Group CEO of Altus says entering the New Zealand market has been a long-term strategic goal.

“This is a major milestone for Altus and takes us one step closer to achieving our vision to be the leading full-service traffic management company in our region.

“TMNZ is a market-leading business with a strong track record of growth, talented people, and a reputation for delivering safe and efficient work zones across New Zealand.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with TMNZ, to continue to invest in its people, systems and capacity – and to deploy our priority digital solutions to further improve safety on New Zealand’s roads,” he says.

Dean Kebbell, director of TMNZ says of the sale: “Traffic Management NZ has been an amazing part of our lives for more than 22 years. We are delighted to find a partner in Altus, that will enable us to take the business to the next level and bring our incredible team with us.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The size of the opportunity in front of TMNZ is significant and requires investments, systems and structures that would be difficult for us to deploy alone. Ben and the team at Altus have seen the potential in our people and our business and we are very excited about what the future holds as we move forward together,” he says.

The acquisition of TMNZ follows recent acquisition activity by Altus in Australia. With TMNZ now part of the Altus Group, its business employs 4500+ staff, operates a fleet of 2500+ vehicles and services 50+ local communities across Australia and New Zealand.

Ben adds: “This investment in TMNZ is significant for the industry, as it gives TMNZ management good firepower to continue to build its New Zealand platform, and eye further, strategic local M&A activity.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Altus Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 