JMI Wealth Buys Investment Advice Business FSAL

JMI Wealth has acquired the wealth management division of Auckland/Cambridge-based business Financial Services Auckland Ltd (FSAL) , which was founded by Mike Beuvink in 1998.

“After building FSAL over the last 25 years, I was conscious of the keyman risk of a sole adviser practice”, says Mike Beuvink. “I have been looking to join an organisation that shares my values and will continue to offer my clients a personalised and high-quality advice service. I’m very comfortable that I’ve secured that outcome, by partnering with JMI Wealth”.

The acquisition provides JMI Wealth with the opportunity to expand into the Waikato region, with an office opening in Cambridge. “At JMI Wealth we are delighted to be able to offer high quality investment solutions to a growing number of clients throughout New Zealand” says Jason Watson, Head of Investment Advice.

With advisers in all major cities in New Zealand, JMI Wealth has continued to build its presence in recent years. JMI Wealth now provides advice on investment funds totaling over $2 billion and works with an array of clients from high net worth individuals and family offices to charities, corporate pension funds and iwi. Over the last 30 years JMI Wealth has grown consistently on the back of focused acquisitions and referrals from clients who value experienced advisors providing quality advice.

JMI Wealth is delighted to have Mike Beuvink join the group, as we continue to further grow our team and are thrilled to now have a presence in the Waikato”.

© Scoop Media

