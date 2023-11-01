Eventfinda And Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Announce Ticketing Partnership Built On Manaakitanga

Eventfinda - New Zealand’s largest independent ticketing provider - and Baycourt Community & Arts Centre are proud to announce a new partnership.

Eventfinda’s full-service ticketing and marketing platform will soon be the exclusive ticketing software used by Baycourt Community & Arts Centre, Tauranga’s premier performing arts venue. The new partnership is based on a shared desire to put the customer at the heart of every interaction.

With a strong community legacy, Baycourt is committed to maintaining this kaupapa (purpose), meaning their ticketing provider needed the technology and capability to provide state-of-the-art ticketing services, as well as understand the necessity and importance of manaakitanga (customer service/hospitality/respect).

Eventfinda’s Head of Ticketing, Anna Magdalinos, believes the future of ticketing lies in engaging audiences more effectively, comprehending their requirements and communicating with them on a personalised level via their preferred channels.

“We honour the principles of manaakitanga, growing relationships between hirers and their teams while simultaneously offering a ticketing platform that puts customers first, builds efficient and streamlined processes, and is backed by a dedicated team.”

Baycourt Manager, Reena Snook, says Eventfinda offers a collaborative, people-focused approach that aligns perfectly with Baycourt’s core values of manaakitanga, kairangatira (excellence), pono (trust and integrity), kaitiakitanga (guardianship) and mahi tahi (teamwork and collaboration).

“The Eventfinda team shares our conviction that the customer experience should be as welcoming and easy as possible at every step of the process. We’re excited to be working with Eventfinda to enhance the user experience and deliver an innovative and efficient ticketing service for our event organisers and audiences.”

Eventfinda demonstrated their commitment to customers and positive event experiences through their flexibility, collaboration, responsiveness and user-friendly systems. Baycourt is confident Eventfinda will ensure their events are supported at the highest level so they can continue to deliver successful and meaningful events to their community.

Eventfinda's credible track record and innovative technology mean they have the capability to service large-scale events of up to 20,000+ attendees as well as managing the broad range of commercial and grassroots events that Baycourt hosts throughout the year. Magdalinos says,

“We offer a technologically advanced, service-oriented approach with a focus on fostering relationships and partnerships with venue teams and those who hire the venues. Our goal is to provide Baycourt Community & Arts Centre and its stakeholders with a cutting-edge ticketing and marketing platform, tailored to meet the diverse needs of their community.”

James McGlinn, Eventfinda's CEO, commented,

“There’s a strong alignment between Baycourt’s values and vision and our own. We’re looking forward to supporting the venue’s team to enhance day to day ticketing operations and deliver an exceptional ticketing experience for their attendees and hirers alike.”

Snook is thrilled to be partnering with an organisation that understands the inherent nature of the beloved facility, as well as its future aspirations.

“Baycourt has a rich 40-year history of nurturing and showcasing the performing arts in Tauranga, and I am confident that Eventfinda will support us as we evolve and grow into the future.”

ABOUT EVENTFINDA

Eventfinda was founded in 2006 as an events calendar but quickly saw the demand for a well-designed ticketing system which put the needs of venues, promoters and consumers on an equal footing. In 2009 they launched their first in-house developed ticketing platform. Eventfinda is now New Zealand’s largest independent ticketing company but their DNA as an events marketing organisation remains.

Eventfinda is the only organisation in Australasia offering an ever-evolving audience development and engagement suite combining an events discovery site and a ticketing platform. They pride themselves on their industry-leading technology and personalised service and are committed to helping event organisers and promoters achieve their goals.

ABOUT BAYCOURT

Opened in April 1983 by the then Prince and Princess of Wales, Baycourt Community & Arts Centre is a multi-purpose venue with three prominent spaces; Addison Theatre (580 seat, tiered auditorium), X Space (200 seat ‘black-box’ flexi-form space) and the Terrace Rooms (80 seat meeting/function space).

Owned and operated by Tauranga City Council, the complex regularly hosts a diverse range of events from theatre, music and dance, to conferences, exhibitions, and functions. Over the last four decades Baycourt has in equal measure fostered aspiring creatives and hosted professional shows of the highest calibre, firmly establishing itself as a home for the creative arts.

