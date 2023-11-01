Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Eventfinda And Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Announce Ticketing Partnership Built On Manaakitanga

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 10:09 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Eventfinda - New Zealand’s largest independent ticketing provider - and Baycourt Community & Arts Centre are proud to announce a new partnership.

Eventfinda’s full-service ticketing and marketing platform will soon be the exclusive ticketing software used by Baycourt Community & Arts Centre, Tauranga’s premier performing arts venue. The new partnership is based on a shared desire to put the customer at the heart of every interaction.

With a strong community legacy, Baycourt is committed to maintaining this kaupapa (purpose), meaning their ticketing provider needed the technology and capability to provide state-of-the-art ticketing services, as well as understand the necessity and importance of manaakitanga (customer service/hospitality/respect).

Eventfinda’s Head of Ticketing, Anna Magdalinos, believes the future of ticketing lies in engaging audiences more effectively, comprehending their requirements and communicating with them on a personalised level via their preferred channels.

“We honour the principles of manaakitanga, growing relationships between hirers and their teams while simultaneously offering a ticketing platform that puts customers first, builds efficient and streamlined processes, and is backed by a dedicated team.”

Baycourt Manager, Reena Snook, says Eventfinda offers a collaborative, people-focused approach that aligns perfectly with Baycourt’s core values of manaakitanga, kairangatira (excellence), pono (trust and integrity), kaitiakitanga (guardianship) and mahi tahi (teamwork and collaboration).

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The Eventfinda team shares our conviction that the customer experience should be as welcoming and easy as possible at every step of the process. We’re excited to be working with Eventfinda to enhance the user experience and deliver an innovative and efficient ticketing service for our event organisers and audiences.”

Eventfinda demonstrated their commitment to customers and positive event experiences through their flexibility, collaboration, responsiveness and user-friendly systems. Baycourt is confident Eventfinda will ensure their events are supported at the highest level so they can continue to deliver successful and meaningful events to their community.

Eventfinda's credible track record and innovative technology mean they have the capability to service large-scale events of up to 20,000+ attendees as well as managing the broad range of commercial and grassroots events that Baycourt hosts throughout the year. Magdalinos says,

“We offer a technologically advanced, service-oriented approach with a focus on fostering relationships and partnerships with venue teams and those who hire the venues. Our goal is to provide Baycourt Community & Arts Centre and its stakeholders with a cutting-edge ticketing and marketing platform, tailored to meet the diverse needs of their community.”

James McGlinn, Eventfinda's CEO, commented,

“There’s a strong alignment between Baycourt’s values and vision and our own. We’re looking forward to supporting the venue’s team to enhance day to day ticketing operations and deliver an exceptional ticketing experience for their attendees and hirers alike.”

Snook is thrilled to be partnering with an organisation that understands the inherent nature of the beloved facility, as well as its future aspirations.

“Baycourt has a rich 40-year history of nurturing and showcasing the performing arts in Tauranga, and I am confident that Eventfinda will support us as we evolve and grow into the future.”

ABOUT EVENTFINDA

Eventfinda was founded in 2006 as an events calendar but quickly saw the demand for a well-designed ticketing system which put the needs of venues, promoters and consumers on an equal footing. In 2009 they launched their first in-house developed ticketing platform. Eventfinda is now New Zealand’s largest independent ticketing company but their DNA as an events marketing organisation remains.

Eventfinda is the only organisation in Australasia offering an ever-evolving audience development and engagement suite combining an events discovery site and a ticketing platform. They pride themselves on their industry-leading technology and personalised service and are committed to helping event organisers and promoters achieve their goals.

ABOUT BAYCOURT

Opened in April 1983 by the then Prince and Princess of Wales, Baycourt Community & Arts Centre is a multi-purpose venue with three prominent spaces; Addison Theatre (580 seat, tiered auditorium), X Space (200 seat ‘black-box’ flexi-form space) and the Terrace Rooms (80 seat meeting/function space).

Owned and operated by Tauranga City Council, the complex regularly hosts a diverse range of events from theatre, music and dance, to conferences, exhibitions, and functions. Over the last four decades Baycourt has in equal measure fostered aspiring creatives and hosted professional shows of the highest calibre, firmly establishing itself as a home for the creative arts.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 