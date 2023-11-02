Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Craigs Investment Partners Join New Zealand Open Family Of Sponsors

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 9:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Open

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport, is excited to welcome Craigs Investment Partners as one of its major tournament sponsors ahead of the 103rd New Zealand Open, which is set to take place from February 29 – March 3, 2024 at the iconic Millbrook Resort.

Craigs Investment Partners is one of New Zealand's leading investment advisory firms. Celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2024, Craigs Investment Partners have 19 branches across the country and pride themselves on their strong presence in the local communities they serve.

Craigs Investment Partners, a trusted name in New Zealand's financial industry, understand that everyone’s journey to success is different and with their experience, local knowledge, award-winning research and personal approach, build true partnerships with their clients.

In welcoming Craigs Investment Partners to the New Zealand Open family, Tournament Chairman John Hart is delighted to have another Kiwi-based company supporting the event.

"It’s great to have another successful local New Zealand business on board and supporting the New Zealand Open. Their commitment to helping Kiwis achieve success and local community focus aligns perfectly with the values of our tournament.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with the team at Craigs Investment Partners to develop a successful partnership together," said Hart.

Craigs Investment Partners are equally excited about the opportunity that the New Zealand Open provides. "Supporting a world-class sporting event like the New Zealand Open which, like us, brings a global perspective into Kiwi homes, is a perfect alignment. We’re looking forward to supporting the golfing community and local communities around New Zealand," said Jeremy Williamson, Craigs Investment Partners Head of Private Wealth and Markets.

“Our 19 local branches nationwide all have a strong connection to supporting charities and the communities they serve, and golf raises more money for charities in New Zealand than any other sport, so it makes sense for Craigs Investment Partners to grow our involvement with New Zealand’s most played sport and help us connect with communities, our clients and further enhance our charitable endeavours.

“We’re proud to be a part of this prestigious event and look forward to working closely with tournament organisers to make this year's event truly exceptional,” said Williamson.

As part of their connection through their nationwide networks, Craigs Investment Partners are involved in numerous Charity Golf Days each year. As an added incentive this year, participants in some of these local golf days will now have the opportunity to win the ‘Craigs Investment Partners - Road to the Open’ competition which will see a prized Pro-Am spot in the New Zealand Open up for grabs.

Craigs Investment Partners also want to recognise and support up and coming young Kiwi golfers in their journey to the top; details of an additional support programme will be announced soon.

For more information about the New Zealand Open and Craigs Investment Partners, please visit nzopen.com

