Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Latest Public Service Workforce Data Released

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: Public Service Commission

Te Kawa Mataaho | Public Service Commission has today released the 2023 Public Service Workforce Data.

The data provides a snapshot of trends in the Public Service workforce. The information is collected from staff payroll data in all 38 Public Service departments at 30 June 2023.

Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission has collected this data since 2000 to help build and maintain a fit-for-purpose Public Service workforce. The information provides trend information on key metrics and is used to help agencies address workforce pressure points and issues.

The key findings for 2023:

  • Size of the Public Service: The Public Service workforce increased by 2,736 full-time equivalent roles, or 4.5 percent, to 63,117 in the year to 30 June 2023.

· Contractors and consultants: The 2022/23 share of operating spending on contractors and consultants as a percentage of spending on the Public Service workforce, is 13.1 percent, down from 14.5 percent last year and down from 13.4 percent in 2017/18 when a new reporting method was introduced. In dollar terms, operating spending was $912 million, a 0.7 percent decrease on $918 million for the previous year.

  • Remuneration: The average annual salary for public servants was $97,200, a 7 percent increase on the previous year. Private sector average earnings increased at a higher rate (7.7%) over the same period, according to Stats NZ's Quarterly Employment Survey.
  • Chief executive pay: The average remuneration for chief executives increased 2.3 percent in the year to 30 June 2023. The net result over the last five years is a 2.2 percent decrease.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

· More women leaders: The number of women in senior management roles continues to increase, now at 55.9% - up slightly from 55.8 percent last year and 39.8 percent in 2010.

· Fairer pay for women: The gender pay gap in the Public Service at 30 June 2023 was 7.1 percent, the lowest it has ever been. Measurement began in 2000, when the gap was 18.6 percent.

· Diversity: Diversity in the Public Service continued to increase in the year to June 2023, with increases in the number of Māori, Pacific and Asian public servants.

· Closing ethnic pay gaps: The Māori pay gap is now 5.4 percent, down from 6.5 percent in 2022 and 11.2 percent in 2018. The Pacific pay gap has fallen to 16.6 percent, down from 17.7 percent last year and 21.6 percent in 2018. However, the Asian pay gap is 13 percent, up from 12.4 percent last year.

The data is available online as a fully interactive information portal with data stretching back to the year 2000. This means users can filter and customise the information based on their interests and clearly see trends over time.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Service Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 