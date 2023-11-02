Latest Public Service Workforce Data Released

Te Kawa Mataaho | Public Service Commission has today released the 2023 Public Service Workforce Data.

The data provides a snapshot of trends in the Public Service workforce. The information is collected from staff payroll data in all 38 Public Service departments at 30 June 2023.

Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission has collected this data since 2000 to help build and maintain a fit-for-purpose Public Service workforce. The information provides trend information on key metrics and is used to help agencies address workforce pressure points and issues.

The key findings for 2023:

Size of the Public Service: The Public Service workforce increased by 2,736 full-time equivalent roles, or 4.5 percent, to 63,117 in the year to 30 June 2023.

· Contractors and consultants: The 2022/23 share of operating spending on contractors and consultants as a percentage of spending on the Public Service workforce, is 13.1 percent, down from 14.5 percent last year and down from 13.4 percent in 2017/18 when a new reporting method was introduced. In dollar terms, operating spending was $912 million, a 0.7 percent decrease on $918 million for the previous year.

Remuneration : The average annual salary for public servants was $97,200, a 7 percent increase on the previous year. Private sector average earnings increased at a higher rate (7.7%) over the same period, according to Stats NZ's Quarterly Employment Survey.

: The average annual salary for public servants was $97,200, a 7 percent increase on the previous year. Private sector average earnings increased at a higher rate (7.7%) over the same period, according to Stats NZ's Quarterly Employment Survey. Chief executive pay: The average remuneration for chief executives increased 2.3 percent in the year to 30 June 2023. The net result over the last five years is a 2.2 percent decrease.

· More women leaders: The number of women in senior management roles continues to increase, now at 55.9% - up slightly from 55.8 percent last year and 39.8 percent in 2010.

· Fairer pay for women: The gender pay gap in the Public Service at 30 June 2023 was 7.1 percent, the lowest it has ever been. Measurement began in 2000, when the gap was 18.6 percent.

· Diversity: Diversity in the Public Service continued to increase in the year to June 2023, with increases in the number of Māori, Pacific and Asian public servants.

· Closing ethnic pay gaps: The Māori pay gap is now 5.4 percent, down from 6.5 percent in 2022 and 11.2 percent in 2018. The Pacific pay gap has fallen to 16.6 percent, down from 17.7 percent last year and 21.6 percent in 2018. However, the Asian pay gap is 13 percent, up from 12.4 percent last year.

The data is available online as a fully interactive information portal with data stretching back to the year 2000. This means users can filter and customise the information based on their interests and clearly see trends over time.

© Scoop Media

