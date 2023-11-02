Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
TRC Tourism Welcomes New Shareholder

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 2:09 pm
Press Release: TRC Tourism

TRC Tourism, the renowned international tourism, recreation, and conservation planning consultancy with a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand, is excited to announce a significant development in its leadership. After eight years of serving as the sole Director, Janet Mackay, proudly welcomes well-known Māori tourism specialist and industry expert, Kylie Ruwhiu-Karawana, as a new shareholder in the business.

This milestone marks a pivotal moment in TRC Tourism's journey. Janet, expressing her enthusiasm for this new partnership, stated, "I am thrilled to welcome Kylie as our new shareholder. Her deep expertise and passion for the tourism industry make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. Together, we are poised to embark on an exciting journey, building upon the exceptional work our team has accomplished over the years, and charting a course for an even stronger future for TRC globally."

Kylie has been working with TRC Tourism for the past five years on a multitude of projects spanning Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, and beyond. Her rich background in tourism and corporate management, including her tenure at Tourism New Zealand and Mondelēz International, as well as her leadership of the award-winning whanau-owned and operated business, Horizon Tours, make her a perfect fit for TRC Tourism's future endeavours.

Kylie, who is equally excited about this new chapter, spoke highly of her past experiences with TRC Tourism. "I am excited to become a shareholder in TRC Tourism as well as to take on the role of Managing Director. Over the past five years, I have had the privilege of working with an exceptional team that consistently delivers innovative solutions benefiting communities on multiple fronts. I am eager to work with Janet to develop our strategy solidifying TRC Tourism's position as a leader in the global tourism and recreation planning industry,” she said.

The partnership between Janet and Kylie represents a commitment to further strengthening TRC Tourism's global presence. Their collective vision includes not only consolidating the current excellent business but also propelling the consultancy towards a future of even greater success. Kylie is set to assume the role of Managing Director, leading a dedicated team of 20 professionals who work across New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific, and other regions as we navigate the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

About TRC Tourism:

TRC Tourism is a leading international consultancy specialising in tourism, recreation, and conservation planning. With a team of dedicated professionals, TRC Tourism is committed to delivering sustainable and impactful solutions for clients worldwide.

