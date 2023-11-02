CTRL Investments Limited Issued Infringement Notice For Late Financial Statements

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued an infringement notice to derivatives issuer CTRL Investments Limited (CTRL) for failing to file financial statements by the due date.

CTRL has been licensed by the FMA as a derivatives issuer since 20 January 2015. Under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act), every person who holds a licence under Part 6 is a reporting entity under the FMC Act.

As a licensed derivatives issuer, CTRL was required to file audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 by 31 July 2023, together with a copy of the auditor’s report of those statements, under the FMC Act. At the date of publication of this media release, the company has yet to file its financial statements.

The infringement notice requires CTRL to pay a $7,500 fee. CTRL has 28 days to pay the infringement fee or respond to the notice in the prescribed manner.

The purpose of financial statements is to provide investors and other stakeholders with useful information for decision-making purposes.

It is important that reliable financial statements are made available to the public in a timely manner. For many reporting entities, financial statements are the only source of financial information available to investors and other stakeholders.

