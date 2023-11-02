Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comvita Supports Piha Through Mānuka Planting

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Comvita New Zealand

Comvita, leading producer of Mānuka-based wellness products, is helping Piha to rebuild following the devastating floods that struck the area earlier this year.

In collaboration with renowned New Zealand landscape designer, author and part-time Piha resident Xanthe White, Comvita aims to demonstrate the remarkable potential of Mānuka in addressing multiple challenges facing the community. Mānuka's unique ability to stabilise the land, reduce flooding impacts, and support bee populations aligns seamlessly with the urgent needs of Piha and its residents.

“Comvita is delighted to bring together Piha community members, experts, Auckland council, nature enthusiasts and Xanthe White, to heal the damage from the recent flooding in Piha,” says Kirsty Dent, Comvita’s Acting Chief Purpose & Transformation Officer.

“Mānuka is a natural kaitiaki/guardian for native regeneration, and kaitiakitanga is a core concept of our Harmony values – Comvita’s purpose expressed in measurable action. We aspire to live in harmony with nature and to protect and restore our environment, for future generations,” she adds.

The collaboration will support pilot restoration of Piha's compromised hillsides, combining ecological expertise with community engagement. Operations Manager for Pest free Piha Peter Hosking is also pivotal to the success of the project, providing expertise and input. With nearly three decades of experience and a profound connection to the local environment, White is uniquely positioned to ensure that the restoration happens in harmony with nature.

“When the land is disrupted, our relationships with places are strongly felt. With the impact of the cyclone on the West Coast/Piha where my family has had a long connection - we’ve all felt this strongly,” says White. “As landscapers, we understand the role Mānuka can play in this restoration and its importance as an ecological starter. It is a symbol of the community’s ability to come together to bring life and balance back to our special places.”

At the heart of this initiative is the local community, many of whom are facing a long road to recovery, both physically and emotionally. Piha residents are being consulted and included throughout the whole process, ensuring their voice is heard.

Comvita has also donated to Pest Free Piha, to support the provision of Mānuka seed patties that the community will use to heal the landslides.

