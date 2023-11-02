Roading Sector Comes Together At Critical Juncture

2 November 2023

Roading sector leaders and professionals will meet in Hamilton next week, Wednesday 8 November for the second annual Future Roads two-day conference.

Infrastructure New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett will provide a keynote address titled Smarter roading solutions and their role in a more dynamic infrastructure.

The leaders’ panel includes senior executives from Waka Kotahi, Fulton Hogan, Beca, Wellington City Council and Christchurch City Council. A number of international speakers round out the programme.

The theme for the 2023 conference is – Building Resilience into your Roading Network

Over 250 have registered for the conference and exhibition which is being held at Claudelands Events Centre. The event includes a large exhibition and equipment display. It features a strong delegation from local government across New Zealand, and the major roading contractors and engineers.

Key themes include: leadership and strategy; procurement; materials; technology; and smart traffic signals and control centres.

Conference organiser Matt Freeman says the conference comes at a critical juncture for the sector. “With a new government forming, the roading industry and particularly local government have some clear messages – we need a better funding system, and we need more funding to fix our roads,” he says. “Weather events over the past year have brought the resilience of our roading network into the spotlight.”

Future Roads covers many of the areas where road owners and those that provide services to them have the opportunity to create a better network and solve some of these challenges. Areas such as harnessing smart technology to improve traffic flows and management; responding to changing travel modes and trip behaviours; decarbonising the network; exploring innovation in roading materials; adopting best-practice processes across roading maintenance and construction, all feature at the conference.

More information: www.futureroads.co.nz

