Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Roading Sector Comes Together At Critical Juncture

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Freeman Media

2 November 2023

Roading sector leaders and professionals will meet in Hamilton next week, Wednesday 8 November for the second annual Future Roads two-day conference.

Infrastructure New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett will provide a keynote address titled Smarter roading solutions and their role in a more dynamic infrastructure.

The leaders’ panel includes senior executives from Waka Kotahi, Fulton Hogan, Beca, Wellington City Council and Christchurch City Council. A number of international speakers round out the programme.

The theme for the 2023 conference is – Building Resilience into your Roading Network

Over 250 have registered for the conference and exhibition which is being held at Claudelands Events Centre. The event includes a large exhibition and equipment display. It features a strong delegation from local government across New Zealand, and the major roading contractors and engineers.

Key themes include: leadership and strategy; procurement; materials; technology; and smart traffic signals and control centres.

Conference organiser Matt Freeman says the conference comes at a critical juncture for the sector. “With a new government forming, the roading industry and particularly local government have some clear messages – we need a better funding system, and we need more funding to fix our roads,” he says. “Weather events over the past year have brought the resilience of our roading network into the spotlight.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Future Roads covers many of the areas where road owners and those that provide services to them have the opportunity to create a better network and solve some of these challenges. Areas such as harnessing smart technology to improve traffic flows and management; responding to changing travel modes and trip behaviours; decarbonising the network; exploring innovation in roading materials; adopting best-practice processes across roading maintenance and construction, all feature at the conference.

More information: www.futureroads.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Freeman Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 