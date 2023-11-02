Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Cheap Cars Report Impressive FY24 1/2 Year Results with Plans for Nationwide Expansion

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 8:34 pm
Press Release: NZ Cheap Cars

Auckland, New Zealand – NZ Cheap Cars, a leading name in the affordable car market, is pleased to announce its outstanding financial results for the first half of FY24, ending in September 2023. The company achieved remarkable success, selling 1,100 cars during this period and generating a net profit of $1,570,000. These results testify to NZ Cheap Cars' commitment to providing high-quality, budget-friendly vehicles to its valued customers.

One of the significant highlights of this period was the successful opening of NZ Cheap Cars' new branch on Auckland's North Shore in the second half of July. This branch has been trading exceptionally well, contributing significantly to the company's overall success. With these positive developments, NZ Cheap Cars is confidently projecting a full-year result for FY24 in the range of $4.2 million to $4.8 million, making it a groundbreaking year for the company.

"We are thrilled to report such impressive results for the first half of FY24. Selling 1,100 cars and achieving a net profit of $1,570,000 is a testament to our team's dedication and our commitment to providing affordable and reliable transportation solutions," said Michael Yang, Managing Director of NZ Cheap Cars. "We believe our business model has firmly established us as the leading player in the 'cheap' imported vehicle segment."

Customer reviews on platforms such as Google and Buyerscore continue to reflect the high level of satisfaction among consumers who choose NZ Cheap Cars for their automotive needs. These positive reviews underscore the company's focus on exceptional customer service, high-quality vehicles, and rigorous quality inspection processes.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The success of NZ Cheap Cars can be attributed to its strong partnerships and suppliers, who have consistently delivered high-quality vehicles to meet the demands of their customers. With their support, the company has maintained its reputation for providing reliable cars at competitive prices.

Looking ahead, NZ Cheap Cars is planning an ambitious expansion strategy to roll out nationwide in the next 12 months. This strategic move aims to meet the growing demand for affordable and trustworthy vehicles across New Zealand and to further solidify the company's position as a dominant player in the automotive market.

For more information about NZ Cheap Cars and its services, visit their website at www.nzcheapcars.co.nz or one of their branches, including the new North Shore branch at 41 Hillside Road, Wairau Valley, Auckland.
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Cheap Cars on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 