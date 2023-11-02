NZ Cheap Cars Report Impressive FY24 1/2 Year Results with Plans for Nationwide Expansion

Auckland, New Zealand – NZ Cheap Cars, a leading name in the affordable car market, is pleased to announce its outstanding financial results for the first half of FY24, ending in September 2023. The company achieved remarkable success, selling 1,100 cars during this period and generating a net profit of $1,570,000. These results testify to NZ Cheap Cars' commitment to providing high-quality, budget-friendly vehicles to its valued customers.

One of the significant highlights of this period was the successful opening of NZ Cheap Cars' new branch on Auckland's North Shore in the second half of July. This branch has been trading exceptionally well, contributing significantly to the company's overall success. With these positive developments, NZ Cheap Cars is confidently projecting a full-year result for FY24 in the range of $4.2 million to $4.8 million, making it a groundbreaking year for the company.

"We are thrilled to report such impressive results for the first half of FY24. Selling 1,100 cars and achieving a net profit of $1,570,000 is a testament to our team's dedication and our commitment to providing affordable and reliable transportation solutions," said Michael Yang, Managing Director of NZ Cheap Cars. "We believe our business model has firmly established us as the leading player in the 'cheap' imported vehicle segment."

Customer reviews on platforms such as Google and Buyerscore continue to reflect the high level of satisfaction among consumers who choose NZ Cheap Cars for their automotive needs. These positive reviews underscore the company's focus on exceptional customer service, high-quality vehicles, and rigorous quality inspection processes.

The success of NZ Cheap Cars can be attributed to its strong partnerships and suppliers, who have consistently delivered high-quality vehicles to meet the demands of their customers. With their support, the company has maintained its reputation for providing reliable cars at competitive prices.

Looking ahead, NZ Cheap Cars is planning an ambitious expansion strategy to roll out nationwide in the next 12 months. This strategic move aims to meet the growing demand for affordable and trustworthy vehicles across New Zealand and to further solidify the company's position as a dominant player in the automotive market.

For more information about NZ Cheap Cars and its services, visit their website at www.nzcheapcars.co.nz or one of their branches, including the new North Shore branch at 41 Hillside Road, Wairau Valley, Auckland.



