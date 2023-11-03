Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Champions Affordable And Social Housing With Innovative Accelerated Housing Fund

Friday, 3 November 2023, 9:33 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB will support the delivery of up to 1,000 new homes over the next two years, funded through its new Accelerated Housing Fund for affordable and social housing.

It’s just one of the bank’s innovative approaches to tackling New Zealand’s housing shortage.

The $500 million Accelerated Housing Fund will be tailored to reduce financing hurdles experienced by residential developers, social housing investors and for Māori housing, by adjusting key lending metrics and criteria.

ASB is also looking at how it can support housing initiatives with different ownership structures, such as build-to-rent and rent-to-own.

“We are intent on helping more New Zealanders into homes across the spectrum and part of that is ensuring we are an enabler of housing development. We understand that we need to think and act differently to make a meaningful impact on housing, so we’ve adjusted our key lending metrics and criteria for social and affordable housing,” says Rebecca James, Executive General Manager, Business Banking.

“We have a role to play in addressing housing supply by supporting development businesses which have the solutions New Zealand needs. With the Accelerated Housing Fund, we’ve evolved the way we lend, making it easier for affordable housing projects to get off the ground. We expect this will see about 4,000 New Zealanders living in new, warm, dry, and sustainable homes in the next 24 months.”

“In support of the Reserve Bank’s work around Māori access to capital, a portion of the Accelerated Housing Fund has been targeted towards the purposes of Māori housing development and investment.”

The Accelerated Housing Fund will lend to larger scale projects where the build and sales prices are lower than average. It will also provide social housing investment opportunities to borrowers who have engaged with the Crown, local Councils, not-for-profit organisations, Iwi or Community Housing Providers, with access to longer-term investment funding.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 