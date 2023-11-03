Community Collaboration For RNZ

RNZ (Radio New Zealand) and CAMA (Community Access Media Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand) have agreed to share content and work together to benefit audiences across New Zealand.

RNZ and CAMA, the national representative body for the 12 independent access media stations across Aotearoa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today (Friday 3 November 2023).

RNZ’s Chief Executive and Editor-in-Chief Paul Thompson said increasing collaboration was a strategic priority for RNZ as it looked to help keep the sector strong and reach New Zealanders where and when they want.

“We hope in time to be able to share our news bulletins, free of charge, to all of CAMA’s media stations. These stations are reaching audiences in 54 different languages, meaning a much broader, more diverse, range of New Zealanders will have access to a trusted source of news at a time when the need for outstanding public media has never been greater.”

The MOU also allows for RNZ to rebroadcast CAMA content and for CAMA office space to be offered to visiting RNZ staff when they need a space to work from while travelling. This builds on the shared offices that already exist in some parts of the country, for example in Manawatū and Taranaki.

Community Access Media Alliance co-chair Jo Holsted said the history between RNZ and Community Access Media goes back more than 40 years.

“While our respective sectors have evolved dramatically over that period, we have maintained a quiet and complementary dynamic in the media landscape. We each serve a unique role in serving and reflecting Aotearoa, and this Memorandum of Understanding not only acknowledges that dynamic but lays the foundation for active collaboration."

For Radio Hawke's Bay station manager Kelly Reid, the MOU is recognition of community access media’s role in the bigger picture of public media.

“The benefits of being able to work collaboratively with RNZ will empower our sector and our regions. Community access radio is a true community resource, often providing what others cannot or do not provide for minority audiences. The collaboration will allow us to draw on RNZ’s resources to the benefit of all our audiences.”

