Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Community Collaboration For RNZ

Friday, 3 November 2023, 12:58 pm
Press Release: RNZ

RNZ (Radio New Zealand) and CAMA (Community Access Media Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand) have agreed to share content and work together to benefit audiences across New Zealand.

RNZ and CAMA, the national representative body for the 12 independent access media stations across Aotearoa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today (Friday 3 November 2023).

RNZ’s Chief Executive and Editor-in-Chief Paul Thompson said increasing collaboration was a strategic priority for RNZ as it looked to help keep the sector strong and reach New Zealanders where and when they want.

“We hope in time to be able to share our news bulletins, free of charge, to all of CAMA’s media stations. These stations are reaching audiences in 54 different languages, meaning a much broader, more diverse, range of New Zealanders will have access to a trusted source of news at a time when the need for outstanding public media has never been greater.”

The MOU also allows for RNZ to rebroadcast CAMA content and for CAMA office space to be offered to visiting RNZ staff when they need a space to work from while travelling. This builds on the shared offices that already exist in some parts of the country, for example in Manawatū and Taranaki.

Community Access Media Alliance co-chair Jo Holsted said the history between RNZ and Community Access Media goes back more than 40 years.

“While our respective sectors have evolved dramatically over that period, we have maintained a quiet and complementary dynamic in the media landscape. We each serve a unique role in serving and reflecting Aotearoa, and this Memorandum of Understanding not only acknowledges that dynamic but lays the foundation for active collaboration."

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

For Radio Hawke's Bay station manager Kelly Reid, the MOU is recognition of community access media’s role in the bigger picture of public media.

“The benefits of being able to work collaboratively with RNZ will empower our sector and our regions. Community access radio is a true community resource, often providing what others cannot or do not provide for minority audiences. The collaboration will allow us to draw on RNZ’s resources to the benefit of all our audiences.”

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 