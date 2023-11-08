Landmark Homes Beachlands To Clevedon Secure 10 Prime Lots In Clevedon Meadows: A New Lifestyle Subdivision

Landmark Homes are thrilled to announce that they have secured access to 10 prime sections in Clevedon Meadows, a new lifestyle subdivision in picturesque Clevedon, just a five-minute walk from the historic town centre and its renowned country markets.

About Clevedon Meadows

Clevedon Meadows offers residents a perfect blend of tranquillity and convenience. Comprising 200 flat, fully serviced sections surrounded by verdant meadows and bush-clad hills, this development provides a unique opportunity for families and professionals alike to build the home of their dreams. With sections ranging from 500m² to 900m², Clevedon Meadows is designed for a relaxed pace of life, with thoughtful covenants and design guidelines to protect each homeowner's investment.

Landmark Homes in Clevedon Meadows

Landmark Homes Beachlands to Clevedon have a variety of house and land packages suitable for different budgets and lifestyles. “We see Clevedon as an up-and-coming area, particularly appealing to modern, younger executives,” said franchise owner, Colleen Walters, adding that the development offers various sizes to suit different preferences for living space. Landmark Homes has access to multiple lots across both stages one and two of the Clevedon Meadows development.

What Sets Landmark Homes Apart

What makes Landmark Homes’ offerings unique is the meticulous attention to detail in designing house and land packages that suit the specific requirements of each section. “We consider factors such as boundary setbacks and site coverage restrictions, and we offer plans that are costed well to fit within a certain price point," said Colleen.

Don't Miss the Opportunity

A majority of stage one sections have already been sold, indicating high demand. Landmark Homes have some of the more desirable sections within this stage, providing potential homeowners an exceptional opportunity to invest in this promising locale.

We invite you to visit their showhome and Display Home to explore the possibilities and discuss options for your dream home in Clevedon Meadows.

Further information

Landmark Homes

With a unique design heritage of over 45 years, we strive to go beyond the ordinary. As one of New Zealand’s leading new home builders, Landmark Homes award winning team of experienced architectural designers, project managers and new home builders bring together the vision to create the ultimate dream home.

