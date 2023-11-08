Beervana Announces 2024 Dates

New Zealand’s biggest celebration of good beer, Beervana, is set to return to Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 August, 2024.

Beervana Manager Ryan McArthur says he’s already looking forward to the festival which has grown to become the largest celebration of good beer and the breweries and people who make it.

More than 14,000 people attended the two-day festival in August this year, sampling more than 340 beers from more than 60 craft breweries from across New Zealand and Australia. Festival goers enjoyed live entertainment, home brewing talks, and food offerings from some of Wellington’s (and New Zealand’s) top eateries including Boulcott Street Bistro, Mahurangi Oysters, Viva Mexico and Soul Shack.

“Every year Beervana continues to evolve and showcase New Zealand’s craft brewing industry. We’ve seen the rise of hazy IPAs and sour beers, and in 2023 there were a lot of pastry stouts and smoothie sours, we can’t wait to see what 2024 will bring.”

"New Zealand’s brewing industry is known for excitement, creativity and ingenuity which makes it one of the most exciting beer scenes in the world, and we had nearly 800 internationals attend the festival this year," he adds.

Gift vouchers for 2024 and Beervana Merch are now on sale, and make great Christmas presents. Tickets for Beervana will go on general release in June 2024.

For more information, visit www.beervana.co.nz

Beervana is proudly presented by Liquorland.

© Scoop Media

