Farmlands Co-operative Society Seeks Clearance To Acquire Seales Winslow

The Commerce Commission has received an application from Farmlands Co-operative Society Limited seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares of Seales Winslow Limited.

Both parties manufacture and distribute animal nutrition products, including bulk and bagged pelletised compound feed for production animals.

Farmlands Co-operative Society Limited is a farming co-operative with over 80,000 shareholders across New Zealand. It operates a range of agricultural businesses including its NRM division, which focuses on supplying animal nutrition products to customer across New Zealand. In the South Island, Farmlands supplies its customers with pelletised feed that it manufactures itself. In the North Island, Farmlands uses toll manufacturers to supply it with the pelletised feed it distributes to its customers.

Seales Winslow is the animal nutrition division of Ballance Agri-Nutrients Limited. Similar to Farmlands, Seales Winslow manufacturers a range of animal nutrition products, including pelletised feed products, and supplies these to customers across New Zealand .

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

