Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rubrik Introduces Ruby, The Generative AI Companion To Accelerate Cyber Detection, Recovery, And Resilience

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 7:00 pm
Press Release: Rubrik

In its push to help IT and security operations professionals better respond to cyber incidents, Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced Rubrik Ruby™, the generative AI companion for Rubrik Security Cloud designed to speed cyber detection, cyber recovery, and cyber resilience. The company will leverage Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI, in combination with its machine learning-driven Data Threat Engine, to help discover, investigate, remediate, and report on cyber incidents.

The company’s newest AI companion, Ruby, extends Rubrik Security Cloud with generative AI and automation. Ruby helps customers of all levels of cyber expertise through a guided response process that enables customers to explore, understand, and respond to a cyber incident, with the goal to resume critical business operations more rapidly.

“One of the most important values of Ruby is that we leverage Rubrik’s best practices and the experiences from our own field and ransomware recovery teams, who have worked with hundreds of customers across industries,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “Think of Ruby as the personification of a security analyst in AI, who is there to hold the customer’s hand to resolve a security incident much faster than they could do before.”

Rubrik deploys AI to serve customers in three fundamental ways:

  • Detect anomalous activity in data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications, to empower customers to identify malicious activity and determine the scope of a cyberattack or incident via Rubrik’s Data Threat Engine;
  • Drive customer satisfaction with a highly-engaged support team, which can be more proactive and targeted in alerting to potential problems before they broadly impact organizations’ systems via Rubrik’s internally developed Sentry AI platform;
  • Provide best-in-class security expertise with a guided, rapid response process that helps them navigate challenging workflows and speeds safe recovery from cyber incidents via Ruby.

Engaging Ruby

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In response to data risk alerts generated in Rubrik Security Cloud, users can interact with Ruby, the company’s AI-assistant, to ask follow-up questions including whether any sensitive data was impacted, or what needs to be done to restore the environment. Ruby will provide guidance on additional questions to pose, and help customers successfully resolve incidents more quickly.

In this era of cloud and AI, data is exploding. And according to the most recent Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report, IT and security leaders dealt with 52 cyberattacks on average in 2022. To make matters worse, the mean time to recover from a product or system failure in production environments is over an hour for more than 60% of organizations, giving the attackers ample time to encrypt or exfiltrate data. To restore an environment following a cyber incident, extensive forensics is required to determine the root cause, a process that typically requires sorting through countless manuals or enlisting an external service who can guide through next steps.

“Securing business’ data must be a company-wide imperative; every employee should be empowered with the tools to quickly respond to incidents. Our goal with Ruby is to bridge any skills gaps and eliminate the roadblocks to cyber response so that all organizations realize business continuity and preserve the integrity of their corporate data,” said Gupta.

Ruby is planned to be available in the coming months to Enterprise Edition subscribers who opt in. Over time, Ruby will expand to help customers recover even faster and more effectively from cyber attacks. To learn more, read Rubrik’s blog.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rubrik on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 