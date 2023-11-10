Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ahikāroa And Te Pāmu Kūmara Finalists At 2023 NZ Web Fest

Friday, 10 November 2023, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Kura Productions

Kura Productions is delighted to announce their shows Ahikāroa- series five and Te Pāmu Kūmara- series one are finalists at 2023 NZ Web Fest and have been nominated in the following categories:

  • Best Show, Narrative - Ahikāroa
  • Best Directing, Narrative - Ahikāroa
  • Best Writing, Narrative - Ahikāroa and Te Pāmu Kūmara
  • Best Acting, NarrativeTuria Schmidt-Peke, Ahikāroa
  • Best Acting, Narrative - Nepia Takuira-Mita, Ahikāroa
  • Best Acting, Narrative – Kararaina Rangihau, Te Pāmu Kūmara
  • Best Ensemble, Narrative - Ahikāroa and Te Pāmu Kūmara
  • Best Editing, Narrative - Ahikāroa
  • Best Cinematography, Narrative - Ahikāroa
  • Narrative Web Series, Best Score - Ahikāroa
  • Best Pilot - Te Pāmu Kūmara
  • Best Trailer - Ahikāroa

Both shows are also an early selection for the British Web Awards with winners announced in December.

On behalf of Kura Productions, Managing Director Te Ataraiti Waretini said: “Me mihi ka tika ki a koutou ngā ringahora o wēnei kaupapa. I’m elated for kaupapa Māori and te reo Māori on screens and celebrating all of your hard mahi to bring these important narratives to our screens. Congratulations everyone.”

The winners of this year’s NZ Web Fest will be announced on Sunday, 12th November at the awards ceremony in Ponsonby.

Te Pāmu Kūmara is a live action drama for tamariki about Tai and her superman whānau who run their local vege shop from their kūmara farm on Whakaata Māori’s maori+ and with the support of Te Māngai Pāho.

WATCH HERE: https://www.maoriplus.co.nz/details/TV_SHOW/collection/6309430000112/te-pamu-kumara

Ahikāroa follows a group of city-based rangatahi, they’re young, kura kaupapa raised and dangerously on to it. Their world orbits around getting cash, cutting corners and charging their phones. The show is on Whakaata Māori and TVNZ+ and made with the support of NZ on Air and Te Māngai Pāho.

WATCH HERE: https://www.maoriplus.co.nz/details/TV_SHOW/collection/6271094303001/ahikaroa

