Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Team Tākina Takes Home Supreme Award At The Wellington Property People Awards

Friday, 10 November 2023, 6:45 pm
Press Release: Property Council Of New Zealand

The team behind Wellington’s new Tākina Convention and Exhibition Centre were celebrated by over 350 guests at tonight’s Wellington Property People Awards, as they took home both the Barnes Beagley Doherr Best Team Award and the Greenwood Roche Supreme Excellence Award.

In a rare unanimous decision, judges commended the project team for the seamless delivery of a project of immense vision, scale and complexity, particularly when faced with the unprecedented disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Judge Paul Robinson says, “the collaboration of the Tākina team has resulted in an extraordinary asset for the city - stunning architecture delivered on time and on budget – that greatly enhances the city and region."

“Tākina is the Capital’s largest built infrastructure investment for two decades, spanning a build period of 3.5 years. Home to exhibitions and conventions which will boost tourism and dollar spend in Wellington, Tākina is a catalyst for further development in Wellington and greater investment in the region.”

Other big winners on the night include Lewis England, General Manager of Property Acquisition and Operations at Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, who was awarded the coveted Beca Young Achiever of the Year Award.

The judges described Lewis as “a driven and aspiring Māori Leader and property professional, who is passionate about the property profession, Māori whenua and economic development. His incredible mahi serves as an inspiration to encourage many more young Māori into the profession, while his determination, resilience and drive to succeed are an inspiration to those both in and out of the property sector”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Mike Cole, co-founder of Archaus Architects and property development firm, Vicinity, was recognised for his enormous contribution to the local industry, being awarded the Wellington Long Service Award.

“Mike is an industry leader and long-time champion of the Wellington property industry, volunteering countless hours to represent the sector and bridging the gap between the development community and the broader public”, says Robinson.

Head of Wellington and Head of Strategic Advisory at JLL, Jonathan Manns was named the Catalyst Property Professional of the Year, with the judges crediting his leadership of a significant repositioning of the JLL business in Wellington, establishing a successful Wellington-based consultancy business, and helping take JLL New Zealand to an industry-wide leadership position on matters of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The Outstanding Leadership Award was presented to Richard Findlay, Managing Director of Colliers Wellington, whose 30-year career in property has cemented him as “one of the most knowledgeable, strategic, and methodical minds in the property sector”.

Architecture firm Warren and Mahoney’s Sustainability Leadership Team received the TSA Management Excellence in Sustainability Award, with colleagues Simon Hardy, Emily Newmarch and Maria Walker receiving commendation for their progressive and innovative approach and willingness to embrace new ideas and technologies.

Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman says “It is a great pleasure to celebrate and recognise the people behind the local projects and developments in the Wellington region. Property is about creating spaces for people and communities to live work and play, which is even more reason to celebrate these dedicated property professionals who are shaping our regions, one project at a time.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Property Council Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 