Team Tākina Takes Home Supreme Award At The Wellington Property People Awards

The team behind Wellington’s new Tākina Convention and Exhibition Centre were celebrated by over 350 guests at tonight’s Wellington Property People Awards, as they took home both the Barnes Beagley Doherr Best Team Award and the Greenwood Roche Supreme Excellence Award.

In a rare unanimous decision, judges commended the project team for the seamless delivery of a project of immense vision, scale and complexity, particularly when faced with the unprecedented disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Judge Paul Robinson says, “the collaboration of the Tākina team has resulted in an extraordinary asset for the city - stunning architecture delivered on time and on budget – that greatly enhances the city and region."

“Tākina is the Capital’s largest built infrastructure investment for two decades, spanning a build period of 3.5 years. Home to exhibitions and conventions which will boost tourism and dollar spend in Wellington, Tākina is a catalyst for further development in Wellington and greater investment in the region.”

Other big winners on the night include Lewis England, General Manager of Property Acquisition and Operations at Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, who was awarded the coveted Beca Young Achiever of the Year Award.

The judges described Lewis as “a driven and aspiring Māori Leader and property professional, who is passionate about the property profession, Māori whenua and economic development. His incredible mahi serves as an inspiration to encourage many more young Māori into the profession, while his determination, resilience and drive to succeed are an inspiration to those both in and out of the property sector”.

Mike Cole, co-founder of Archaus Architects and property development firm, Vicinity, was recognised for his enormous contribution to the local industry, being awarded the Wellington Long Service Award.

“Mike is an industry leader and long-time champion of the Wellington property industry, volunteering countless hours to represent the sector and bridging the gap between the development community and the broader public”, says Robinson.

Head of Wellington and Head of Strategic Advisory at JLL, Jonathan Manns was named the Catalyst Property Professional of the Year, with the judges crediting his leadership of a significant repositioning of the JLL business in Wellington, establishing a successful Wellington-based consultancy business, and helping take JLL New Zealand to an industry-wide leadership position on matters of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The Outstanding Leadership Award was presented to Richard Findlay, Managing Director of Colliers Wellington, whose 30-year career in property has cemented him as “one of the most knowledgeable, strategic, and methodical minds in the property sector”.

Architecture firm Warren and Mahoney’s Sustainability Leadership Team received the TSA Management Excellence in Sustainability Award, with colleagues Simon Hardy, Emily Newmarch and Maria Walker receiving commendation for their progressive and innovative approach and willingness to embrace new ideas and technologies.

Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman says “It is a great pleasure to celebrate and recognise the people behind the local projects and developments in the Wellington region. Property is about creating spaces for people and communities to live work and play, which is even more reason to celebrate these dedicated property professionals who are shaping our regions, one project at a time.”

