Report Recommends Digital and IT Trade Delegation to India

Wellington, New Zealand – 10th November 2023 – A new report released today by the New Zealand Centre for Digital Connections with India has recommended that the New Zealand Government lead a Digital and IT Trade Delegation to India.

Based on interviews with “Connectors” in New Zealand, India, and elsewhere, it found that there is a strong case for collaboration between the two countries.

These Digital Connectors possess unparalleled knowledge, experience, insights, and connections in both markets, and are potential catalysts for driving exponential growth.

The report makes a strong case for digital connections. It outlines the size of opportunities, who they should meet when they visit, and the possible perspectives on new technical innovations.

“India is arguably a global IT superpower and the world’s most populous nation, and there is scope for growth for both countries”, says said Sunit Prakash, Co-Founder of the New Zealand Centre for Digital Connections with India.

“In addition to its population, India also has the biggest diaspora. This has significant implications for both countries, New Zealand being a beneficiary of this demographic dividend” says Lalita Kasanji, Co-Founder of the New Zealand Centre for Digital Connections with India.

“The report showcases expertise and networks available to assist and augment government resources, both governments should take advantage of this capital” say Prakash and Kasanji..

It notes that New Zealand’s new Prime Minister, Chris Luxon, said that he will visit India within 100 days of being elected. The report says, this will be an excellent opportunity for a focus on New Zealand, India, and all things Digital.

