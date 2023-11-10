Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Report Recommends Digital and IT Trade Delegation to India

Friday, 10 November 2023, 6:48 pm
Press Release: NZ Centre for Digital Connections with India

Wellington, New Zealand – 10th November 2023 – A new report released today by the New Zealand Centre for Digital Connections with India has recommended that the New Zealand Government lead a Digital and IT Trade Delegation to India.

Based on interviews with “Connectors” in New Zealand, India, and elsewhere, it found that there is a strong case for collaboration between the two countries.

These Digital Connectors possess unparalleled knowledge, experience, insights, and connections in both markets, and are potential catalysts for driving exponential growth.

The report makes a strong case for digital connections. It outlines the size of opportunities, who they should meet when they visit, and the possible perspectives on new technical innovations.

“India is arguably a global IT superpower and the world’s most populous nation, and there is scope for growth for both countries”, says said Sunit Prakash, Co-Founder of the New Zealand Centre for Digital Connections with India.

“In addition to its population, India also has the biggest diaspora. This has significant implications for both countries, New Zealand being a beneficiary of this demographic dividend” says Lalita Kasanji, Co-Founder of the New Zealand Centre for Digital Connections with India.

“The report showcases expertise and networks available to assist and augment government resources, both governments should take advantage of this capital” say Prakash and Kasanji..

It notes that New Zealand’s new Prime Minister, Chris Luxon, said that he will visit India within 100 days of being elected. The report says, this will be an excellent opportunity for a focus on New Zealand, India, and all things Digital.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 