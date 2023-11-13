Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rental Market Holds Steady As New Government Forms

Monday, 13 November 2023, 8:06 am
Press Release: Trademe

Rental prices have continued to stabilise as the new Government starts to take shape, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index.

The latest data shows that Aotearoa’s national median weekly rent has held steady at $620 for the month of October, despite the uncertainty surrounding the election - and what new policies could impact the rental market.

New Zealand’s national median weekly rent has remained stagnant at $620 per week since June, however, Trade Me’s Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd says that could change.

“With National gearing up to lead the country for the next three years, there's potential for more investors to dip their toes back into the property market. If National moves forward with their plans to tweak interest deduction rules and the bright-line test, we might see a boost in investor confidence,” says Mr Lloyd.

“This shift could encourage property owners to offer more rentals, easing the supply pressure tenants are feeling and potentially seeing rent prices ease. However, it's worth noting that these changes aren’t going to kick in until April 2024, so we're not expecting an overnight transformation,” says Mr Lloyd.

Auckland rent reaches all time high
While the national median weekly rent has held steady, certain regions like Auckland, Manawatū, and Otago broke records in October. In Auckland, the median weekly rent rose by $5 when compared with September to $675. But when compared to the same time last year, rents have risen by $65.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Manawatū/Whanganui also hit a new high, with renters shelling out $20 more than the previous month, pushing the median weekly rent to $550. Palmerston North emerged as the priciest area within the region, reaching a new record of $580.

Down south, Otago set a new high for the third consecutive month. The median weekly rent for a rental property in Otago hit $590 in October.

“As students flock back to the main centres to secure their new places for 2024, and with the new government incoming, it looks like we're gearing up for a busy summer in the rental scene. This mix of students searching for homes and policy changes in the pipeline could really shake the rental market up heading into the New Year,” added Mr Lloyd.

Rents for all house sizes increase
Across the motu, the median weekly rent for houses of all sizes reached a record high.

Smaller homes with 1-2 bedrooms were up 7.1 per cent on the same time last year to $530, 3-4 bedrooms reached $695 - an increase of 6.9 per cent - and larger (5+ bedroom) homes jumped to $1,080, which is an increase of 13.7 per cent.

Mr Lloyd said this was largely driven by increases in the Auckland rental market which is the largest in the country, and saw double-digit annual percentage increases for almost every house size.

Supply still behind demand

Renters are still having a tough time finding properties, given that national rental supply dropped by 10 per cent in October while demand rose 6 per cent year-on-year.

Demand dwindled in most regions when compared with the same time last year. Nelson/Tasman had the biggest annual surge in demand of 33 per cent followed by Auckland on 21 per cent and Southland on 5 per cent.

Nelson/Tasman’s remarkable surge in demand could be a result of renters wanting a sea-change for the summer months. However in contrast, Taranaki experienced a significant demand dip of 27 per cent year-on-year.

Mr Lloyd says there has been an uptick in listings in some smaller regions.

“There are quite a few regional areas that saw a rise in rental listings in October, making them fantastic options for Kiwi to spend their summer months, especially if tenants have the flexibility to move around. Places like Manawatū, Northland, Taranaki, and Southland are looking pretty promising,” concludes Mr Lloyd.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Trademe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 