Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

$198 Million Dollars Lost To Scams In The Last Year

Monday, 13 November 2023, 9:17 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Just under $200 million dollars was lost to scams over the last year according to 11 of New Zealand’s largest financial institutions. The figure has been released as MBIE launches Fraud Awareness Week 2023.

This year’s efforts are focused on encouraging consumers not to fall victim to investment scams.

A joint social media campaign featuring the psychologist Nigel Latta has been created by MBIE and the Banking Ombudsman Scheme. This builds on the programme ‘You’ve been Scammed by Nigel Latta’, which broadcast on TVNZ earlier this year and is available on TVNZ on Demand.

The Financial Markets Authority has also created a social media campaign, in partnership with comedian Tom Sainsbury, illustrating what investment scams can look like.

Real investment offers don’t come out of the blue

MBIE’s spokesperson for Fraud Awareness Week, Ian Caplin, says scammers are targeting everyone across New Zealand, but especially those with savings or investments who are looking to earn a little bit more from their money.

“It’s important to remember real investments don’t just come out of the blue. If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is. If you receive unsolicited investment offers via email or through a ‘cold call’, ignore it. It’s illegal to sell financial products through these methods in New Zealand.”

“Investors can contact institutions directly through contact details on official websites to verify documents and payment instructions before sending any money. The FMA website also contains details of warnings and real-life examples of scams.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“If you think you’ve been scammed, stop all contact with the scammer. Do not make any more payments and contact your bank immediately. Report all investment scams to the FMA, and scams in general to CERT NZ to stop others falling victim.

“If you don’t understand it, walk away. Before you make any investment, understand how the investment works.”

Interagency Fraud Working Group

Fraud Awareness Week is run by MBIE in its role as chair of the Inter-agency Fraud Awareness Group.

The Interagency Fraud Working Group includes members such as MBIE, CERT NZ, Netsafe NZ, the Serious Fraud Office, Te Ara Ahunga Ora – Retirement Commission, the Financial Markets Authority, DIA, Police, the Banking Ombudsman Scheme, the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum and representatives from the banking industry. Members work on operational and system enhancements to better protect consumers from scams.

Notes:

The financial institutions who provided data are:

ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Co-op Bank, Heartland, KiwiBank, Rabobank, SBS, TSB, Unity and Westpac.

The figure provided covers the year to the end of September 2023. The total lost was $198,372,837.17.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 