Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Labour Hire Business Owner Jailed

Monday, 13 November 2023, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Inland Revenue

An Auckland man has been jailed for five and a half years on tax fraud charges.

Surasak Pootinun was sentenced today (1 November 2023) on 69 different tax evasion and forgery charges involving nearly a million dollars.

Pootinun ran several labour hire businesses providing labour to growers and market gardeners in South Auckland.

GST returns filed by his tax agent on his behalf included expenses for payments purportedly made to various sub-contractors, but the sub-contracting arrangements were in fact just a ruse to falsely claim additional costs in the GST returns.

Pootinun also provided forged documents made to look like invoices from sub-contractors.

Pootinun deliberately filed false GST returns and failed to account for withholding tax over three-year period.

He tried to justify the figures in the false GST returns he filed by providing forged invoices to the IRD. This resulted in unpaid tax of $919,994.38.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Inland Revenue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 