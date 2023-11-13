RAPT! Revolution: Merging Designation And Macwork To Redefine Excellence In Signage And Display

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, November 3, 2023 — RAPT! emerges as the vibrant new face in the signage and display industry, replacing the well-established brands Designation and Macwork. Following a seamless merger, RAPT!, with their new website (rapt.co.nz), stands poised to deliver an enhanced, all-encompassing service experience for its clients.

RAPT! represents a fresh beginning, an amalgamation of the strengths and expertise of Designation and Macwork. The very essence of the brand, encapsulated in the word "Rapt," embodies the desired emotional response of their clients to their work. The term not only symbolises being deeply engrossed but also conveys the excitement and joy RAPT! aims to evoke with their exceptional products and service. The unity of their teams and the shared dedication to excellence have laid the foundation for the birth of RAPT!

Designation and Macwork, both esteemed in their fields, have come together under the RAPT! brand. The journey began nearly two decades ago with the inception of Macwork, a venture that quickly established itself as a significant player in the graphic design and print broking industry. Recognising the opportunity for growth and expansion, the strategic acquisition of Designation was a calculated move to enhance their service offerings into signage and display. This acquisition brought together Julie's expertise in Typography and Blair's background in Photolithography, creating a powerhouse of talent and experience. Now unified as RAPT!, they are set to redefine industry standards with their combined strengths.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The decision to merge Designation and Macwork into RAPT! was driven by a collective aspiration for growth and a commitment to providing unparalleled services to clients. With a shared focus on integrity and diligence, the merger enables RAPT! to leverage its strengths more effectively, ultimately benefiting its valued customers.

We are thrilled to announce that RAPT! has officially commenced operations as of November 13th, 2023.

With the merger, customers can expect an elevated experience marked by seamless processes and unparalleled customer service. RAPT! is dedicated to ensuring that every interaction with the team is stress-free, convenient, and ultimately, leaves customers thrilled with their final products.

As the brand transitions to RAPT!, all customers and partners are assured that while the legal name remains Designation Limited, the operations will now trade exclusively under RAPT! banner. This change signifies a fresh start, allowing Rapt! to streamline its offerings under one unified brand, ensuring a consistent and enhanced experience for all.

The birth of RAPT! not only marks a significant milestone in the industry but also underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering excellence. Rapt! looks forward to continuing its journey with customers, partners, and stakeholders, as it strives to create a future that is truly RAPT! with innovation and success.

RAPT! is a signage, design and display company based in Auckland, New Zealand. With a rich heritage and wealth of experience, RAPT! is dedicated to providing exceptional services and products that leave its clients thrilled.

© Scoop Media

