Customs Seizes Methamphetamine At Auckland Airport

Monday, 13 November 2023, 4:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

A 19-year-old Irish national has appeared in the Manukau District Court today, after Customs officers seized nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine in his luggage on Saturday (11 November 2023).

He is charged with importing a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug for supply.

The traveller was questioned by Customs officers upon arrival and a search of his luggage located approximately 1.9 kilograms of methamphetamine in the lining of five cardboard boxes.

“Customs officers noticed inconsistencies in one of the x-rayed packages and further examination confirmed the white substance in the lining of the box was methamphetamine,” says Customs Manager Auckland Airport Paul Williams.

“It is always satisfying to intercept illegal drugs, no matter what the amount, and Customs officers remain constantly vigilant to prevent the efforts of criminals trying to exploit and harm our communities through their drug smuggling endeavours,” Paul Williams says.

It’s estimated that the 1.9 kilograms of methamphetamine could have created up to 95,500 individual doses, worth up to $669,000, and have the potential to cause over $2 million in social harm.

Two weeks ago (28 October 2023), Customs officers seized nearly 26 kilograms of methamphetamine found in a drug courier’s luggage at Auckland Airport.

Anyone who has concerns about possible smuggling behaviour can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

