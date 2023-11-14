Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pest Control Northland Steps Up To Tackle Northland's Pesky Problems

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 10:05 am
Press Release: Pest Control Northland

A new player has emerged in Northland's pest control scene, aiming to address the increasing pest problems faced by homeowners and businesses in the region. Pest Control Northland offers comprehensive solutions to a myriad of pest issues that have been plaguing the Northland community.

Residents and business owners in Northland have long grappled with pests, ranging from common household bugs like ants and cockroaches to larger infestations of rodents. The introduction of this new service aims to alleviate the concerns of the community and ensure a safer, pest-free environment.

The company's approach is holistic, focusing not just on extermination but also on prevention. By understanding the causes and sources of infestations, Pest Control Northland hopes to provide longer-lasting solutions. Their methods combine traditional pest control techniques with newer, environmentally-friendly solutions.

Business establishments, in particular, stand to benefit from this new service. Pests, apart from being a nuisance, pose a health risk and can impact the reputation and operations of a business. By ensuring a pest-free environment, businesses can focus on their core functions and provide a better experience for their customers.

While the introduction of a new pest control service is welcomed, some residents have expressed concerns about the use of chemicals and their potential impact on the environment and health. In response to such concerns, Pest Control Northland has emphasised their commitment to using safe and environmentally-friendly products. They are also offering consultations to address any specific concerns that homeowners or businesses might have.

Local councils have also recognised the importance of effective pest control, especially in public spaces and amenities. It's anticipated that the addition of another professional service provider will foster a more competitive market, leading to improved services and better results for the Northland community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pest Control Northland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 