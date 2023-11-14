Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

North Harbour Business Hall Of Fame Inducts Exemplary Leaders

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 10:32 am
Press Release: North Harbour Business Association

Outstanding business success and community philanthropy was celebrated on Thursday 9 November at the annual North Harbour Business Hall of Fame event held at The Spencer Hotel.

Naomi Ballantyne, Hugh Stedman, Kerry Dines and Ian Jackson were inducted and honoured for their contribution to the North Harbour community.

Partners Life founder, Naomi Ballantyne, shared how honoured she felt to end her career with such an accolade.

“After a lifetime of striving to improve the lives of New Zealanders within the realm of the Life and Health insurance industry, I am so happy and humbled to be inducted alongside people whom I consider to be business heroes.”

Takapuna resident, Engineer and Developer, Kerry Dines, has enjoyed an impressive business career spanning over five decades. Under his leadership, The Dines Group has become one of Auckland’s largest subdivisional contractors.

“The biggest lesson I learnt early on was that the loyalty and support of the people I have, and still work with, was a key element and this is also reflected in the friendships we are fortunate to have in this great North Harbour community,” said Dines.

Allproof Industries Director, Ian Jackson, has been operating his business on the North Shore since 1997 while supporting a range of charities, schools, sporting, and local music organisations.

When asked what his next goal is, Jackson replied, “To grow a sustainable business to benefit our staff and shareholders and continue to provide excellent products to our great industry in New Zealand and Australia.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Storage King founder, Hugh Stedman, has been part of the North Shore Community since 1970 playing a big part in the success of the North Harbour Club and Charitable Trust as a founding member and former trustee.

“Love what you do and show respect and gratitude to those that support you,” he said.

Rachel Smalley was the emcee for the annual black-tie event proudly sponsored by Milford Asset Management and hosted by the North Harbour Club and Charitable Trust as part of the Club’s commitment to delivering an ongoing programme of rewarding excellence.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from North Harbour Business Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 