North Harbour Business Hall Of Fame Inducts Exemplary Leaders

Outstanding business success and community philanthropy was celebrated on Thursday 9 November at the annual North Harbour Business Hall of Fame event held at The Spencer Hotel.

Naomi Ballantyne, Hugh Stedman, Kerry Dines and Ian Jackson were inducted and honoured for their contribution to the North Harbour community.

Partners Life founder, Naomi Ballantyne, shared how honoured she felt to end her career with such an accolade.

“After a lifetime of striving to improve the lives of New Zealanders within the realm of the Life and Health insurance industry, I am so happy and humbled to be inducted alongside people whom I consider to be business heroes.”

Takapuna resident, Engineer and Developer, Kerry Dines, has enjoyed an impressive business career spanning over five decades. Under his leadership, The Dines Group has become one of Auckland’s largest subdivisional contractors.

“The biggest lesson I learnt early on was that the loyalty and support of the people I have, and still work with, was a key element and this is also reflected in the friendships we are fortunate to have in this great North Harbour community,” said Dines.

Allproof Industries Director, Ian Jackson, has been operating his business on the North Shore since 1997 while supporting a range of charities, schools, sporting, and local music organisations.

When asked what his next goal is, Jackson replied, “To grow a sustainable business to benefit our staff and shareholders and continue to provide excellent products to our great industry in New Zealand and Australia.”

Storage King founder, Hugh Stedman, has been part of the North Shore Community since 1970 playing a big part in the success of the North Harbour Club and Charitable Trust as a founding member and former trustee.

“Love what you do and show respect and gratitude to those that support you,” he said.

Rachel Smalley was the emcee for the annual black-tie event proudly sponsored by Milford Asset Management and hosted by the North Harbour Club and Charitable Trust as part of the Club’s commitment to delivering an ongoing programme of rewarding excellence.

