Food Prices Up Since Last Year But Down In October 2023
Food prices in New Zealand were 6.3 percent higher than a year ago but were cheaper in October 2023 than they were a month earlier, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2023 due to broad falls in the majority of subgroups.
In
October 2023, the annual increase was due to price rises
across the five broad food categories measured by Stats NZ.
Price movements for all five groups for the 12 months to
October 2023, in order of their contribution to the overall
movement, were:
- grocery food prices increased 7.9 percent
- restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 7.7 percent
- non-alcoholic beverages prices increased 5.7 percent
- meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 3.3 percent
- fruit and vegetables prices increased 3.3 percent.
“The largest contributing food group was grocery food, mainly driven by higher prices for fresh eggs, potato crisps, and yoghurt,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.
