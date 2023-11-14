Food Prices Up Since Last Year But Down In October 2023

Food prices in New Zealand were 6.3 percent higher than a year ago but were cheaper in October 2023 than they were a month earlier, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2023 due to broad falls in the majority of subgroups.

In October 2023, the annual increase was due to price rises across the five broad food categories measured by Stats NZ. Price movements for all five groups for the 12 months to October 2023, in order of their contribution to the overall movement, were:



grocery food prices increased 7.9 percent

restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 7.7 percent

non-alcoholic beverages prices increased 5.7 percent

meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 3.3 percent

fruit and vegetables prices increased 3.3 percent.

“The largest contributing food group was grocery food, mainly driven by higher prices for fresh eggs, potato crisps, and yoghurt,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

If you experience difficulties accessing Infoshare data for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, petrol, diesel, air transport, and accommodation services, you can access the data from the CSV file in the information release or the

CSV files for download

page.

