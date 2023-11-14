Boomi Announces APJ 2023 Partner Award Winners

Boomi today announced the recipients of its 2023 Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Awards at the Boomi World Tour Sydney event. The awards recognise innovative partners that successfully leverage their Boomi relationship to accelerate business outcomes for customers.

Winners were selected based on how they used the breadth of the Boomi platform to enable creativity and innovation, scope, and environmental or social impact.

Australian IT services provider Atturra (ASX:ATA), was named APJ Partner of the Year, A/NZ Partner of the Year, and APJ Practice Excellence Partner of the Year. Atturra is a long-standing Boomi partner, and has delivered integration, data connectivity, and automation projects in collaboration with Boomi to organisations in a broad range of industries, including utilities, government, and education.

Additional winners of this year’s partner awards include:

Asia Partner of the Year: Deloitte HK

Deloitte HK Japan Partner of the Year: NRI

NRI APJ Partner on Boomi: LTI Mindtree

"Our partners are integral to creating a more connected world in the projects they deliver across APJ,” said Jim Fisher, Vice President of Alliances & Channels, APJ at Boomi. "Every digital transformation project relies on their deep expertise to deliver integrated environments, power automation, and enable data-driven decision-making to give our joint customers the best business outcomes and have a positive impact on their stakeholders. The APJ Partner Award winners have led the way in innovation and ensuring customer success.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi offers end-to-end intelligent automation solutions that enable modern, digital organisations to accelerate business outcomes. The company serves approximately 20,000 customers, has a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers.

Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide for the ninth consecutive time; positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Integration Software and Services (iPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment; and named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Integration Platforms As A Service, Q3 2023. Boomi has also received the prestigious 5-star rating for two consecutive years in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel.

To learn more about Boomi’s partner program, or to find a partner from Boomi’s global ecosystem, visit boomi.com/partners.

Additional Resources

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit boomi.com.

© Scoop Media

