Tourism Industry Leader Calls For Fresh Perspectives On Growth

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Hotel Council

Hotel Council Aotearoa (HCA) Strategic Director James Doolan has today [14 November 2023] called for fresh perspectives on tourism industry growth. Doolan delivered a keynote address at the third annual hotel leaders conference hosted by Pacific International Hotel Management School (PIHMS) at its campus in New Plymouth. He spoke of how hoteliers are generally “long-term travel bulls” despite the challenges faced during COVID. However, New Zealand’s leaders need to start thinking more about “growth done well” rather than just controls, limits or new taxes on tourism.

Today’s conference comprised panel discussions with hotel industry leaders from across New Zealand and Australia, exploring topics such as industry trends, innovation, sustainability, employee wellbeing, risk management, and employment opportunities. PIHMS in Bell Block, New Plymouth, is unique in New Zealand due to degree-level courses being offered in a fully operational 148-room hotel environment. PIHMS has delivered hospitality management qualifications since 1995, including diplomas, bachelor's, and master's-level programmes with a diverse international student-body.

In his keynote address, Doolan challenged tourism industry insiders to assume that long-term growth in international tourism arrivals is already “baked in”. He said that the answers to specific tourism industry challenges are likely to be found in smart growth strategies. According to Doolan, “expansion and infrastructure improvement, paired with geographic and seasonal dispersal strategies” would help solve challenges such as overcrowding in New Zealand’s national parks.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2311/Media_Release__Tourism_Industry_Leader_Calls_for_Fresh_Perspectives_on_Growth_14_November_2023.docx

