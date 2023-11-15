Parrot Analytics Streaming Report Card - Q3 2023

With the curtain closed on the final earnings season of 2023, Netflix continued to grow, legacy companies slowed the bleeding in their streaming units, and the Hollywood labor strikes finally came to an end.

The growth rate for new streaming original titles has slowed down for three consecutive quarters, and along with it, the delivery of fresh content. Entertainment leaders had to get creative to keep audiences engaged during the second half of the year, and those with access to high profile live sports and reality TV were poised for success.

Further industry consolidation is possible as 2024 approaches. Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are now the smallest of the top players by market cap. Should they combine forces to stave off the larger tech and legacy giants? Will companies offload shrinking linear businesses to private equity to manage sky-high debt?

Parrot Analytics presents our Q3 2023 Quarterly Report Card on the state of the streaming industry to assess these questions and more.

We analyzed the major platforms from five media companies that control over two thirds of all US demand for TV content: Disney (Disney+ & Hulu), Warner Bros. Discovery (Max), Paramount Global (Paramount+), NBCUniversal (Peacock), and Netflix. We include demand data for Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, whose parent companies do not break out subscriber or revenue numbers for their entertainment platforms, but who stand out in audience demand share and major awards recognition.

We have combined subscriber and revenue data from corporate earnings reports with our exclusive audience demand data, one key chart, and commentary to reveal the connections between audience demand and financial performance in the entertainment industry.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2311/Parrot_Analytics_Streaming_Report_Card_Q3_2023.pdf

