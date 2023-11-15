Partnership Pays Off For Aviation Industry And Ākonga

An agreement between Air New Zealand and NMIT | Te Pūkenga to address the need for aviation engineering skills has opened new pathways for ākonga (learners) in the region and beyond.

As a result of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the national carrier, signed in August 2023, NMIT ākonga on the Level 4 New Zealand Certificate in Aeronautical Engineering can now complete the required work-based training with Air New Zealand, and apply for an Air New Zealand traineeship.

Reid Carnegie, NMIT Curriculum Area Manager- Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure says students in their second year of the aeronautical engineering programme must complete a minimum of 250 hours work experience at an approved engineering place of employment.

"As a result of the MOU, for the first time we have two students currently doing their work-based training at the Air New Zealand workshops in Auckland, under the direct supervision of their engineering staff," he says.

The MOU also offers the NMIT graduates an opportunity to apply for an Air New Zealand traineeship, which gives them the industry experience required to move into an Aircraft Engineer role.

The trainees learn how to professionally perform interior and exterior maintenance on aircraft in the Air New Zealand widebody and narrowbody fleets. They also perform operational and functional checks to enable aircraft to be released back to service as airworthy.

This year, among numerous applicants nationwide, seven NMIT | Te Pūkenga students were offered a place with Air New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Applicants went through a selection process, and it was extremely pleasing that all the NMIT students who applied were offered a place with Air New Zealand," says Reid. "One student declined the offer as she has decided to pursue another aviation opportunity, but it is a fantastic result for NMIT and the students."

Reid says this success reflects the quality of the tutors at the NMIT | Te Pūkenga Woodbourne Campus, who deliver high quality graduates that are snapped up by the top operators in New Zealand’s aeronautical industry.

"The feedback we hear about our students is very positive-how well they fit in, their attention to detail, and how they have the right attributes to fit into the aviation industry."

"Working closely with Air New Zealand we have been able to enhance the industry’s talent pipeline while offering ākonga greater choice and support for their futures," says Reid.

NMIT | Te Pūkenga Aviation School of Engineering’s specialised tutors provide training to more than 150 ākonga annually to build, repair and maintain a variety of aircraft.

Air New Zealand General Manager Aircraft Maintenance & Delivery Brendon McWilliam says the airline is delighted to see the increase in NMIT students being selected to take up apprenticeships within the Air New Zealand Maintenance teams. "This closer collaboration between Air New Zealand and NMIT is important to the success of both and was recently reinforced by the signing of an MOU between the two parties."

© Scoop Media

