“Fantastic” City Rail Link Scores Awards Hat-trick

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 10:21 am
Press Release: City Link

The commitment by the country’s biggest transport infrastructure project – Auckland’s City Rail Link – to leave the city a better place when its work is completed has been recognised three times over by New Zealand’s Procurement Excellence Forum.

CRL swept up the Forum’s Supreme Award and also added the Forum’s Social Impact and Environmental Impact Awards to the project’s trophy cabinet.

“Fantastic recognition for the incredible dedication of our procurement, social outcomes, and sustainability teams,” says City Rail Link Ltd Chief Executive, Dr Sean Sweeney.

“Right from the start CRL adopted an unshakeable commitment to make this huge and complex project an exemplar when it comes to protecting the environment, reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting vulnerable communities with employment and business opportunities. We have proudly pushed higher the bar for positive social impact and sustainability practices for others to follow,” Dr Sweeney says.

Procurement is the method projects use to obtain the goods and services they need to allow them to complete their work successfully.

CRL’s Principal Sustainability Advisor, Nick Braxton, says CRL’s positive environment protection and sustainability targets have been incorporated into the supply chain.

“We’re facing a climate crisis and procurement is a hugely powerful tool to achieve the emissions reductions needed to address that,” Mr Braxton says.

