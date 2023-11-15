Reclaiming Serenity: The Revival Of Nature Connection In The Digital Age

In the wake of the 2023 floods that ravaged southern New Zealand, the nation now stands on the cusp of a rejuvenating summer. This season is particularly noteworthy, not just for the stark contrast it presents to the previous year's natural disasters, but also for a profound societal shift: a growing movement of New Zealanders turning away from digital screens and rediscovering the healing embrace of nature.

A Land Recovering: The Aftermath of the Floods

The floods of September 2023, caused by unprecedented rainfall, left a trail of disruption across Southland, Otago, Gore, and Queenstown. Homes were evacuated, infrastructures like the Tuatapere water treatment plant were compromised, and landscapes were irreversibly altered. These events, devastating as they were, inadvertently set the stage for a collective reawakening to the importance of our natural surroundings.

Digital Overuse: A Modern Malady

In recent years, New Zealand, like much of the world, has witnessed an alarming trend: the overuse of digital devices. PISA data reveals that 15% of 15-year-olds, including 27% of Māori students, engage in over six hours of internet use daily outside school. This digital saturation has been linked to diminished subjective wellbeing, highlighting a need for balance and a return to more organic experiences.

The Great Outdoors Beckons: A Surge in Nature-Based Activities

As the nation recovers from both natural and digital excesses, there's a palpable surge in outdoor activities. Tramping, camping, and, notably, glamping — a more luxurious form of camping — have gained popularity. These activities offer a means to unplug, unwind, and engage with the environment in a way that's both rejuvenating and grounding.

Lockdown Revelations: A Silver Lining

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The COVID-19 lockdown period provided an unexpected opportunity for many to rediscover their local natural environments. Anecdotal evidence suggests a newfound appreciation for the simplest of outdoor pleasures — the beauty of a tree or the quiet observation of seasonal changes. However, this increased interest also highlighted a widespread "plant blindness," a lack of awareness and knowledge about local flora, underscoring our disconnection from the natural world.

Bridging the Gap: Technology as an Ally

Ironically, in our quest to reconnect with nature, technology plays a pivotal role. Apps like iNaturalist have become digital conduits, helping people identify and learn about the natural world around them. They serve as modern-day nature guides, merging the digital with the natural in a harmonious blend.

Glamping: A Trend Redefining Outdoor Experiences

Glamping, or glamorous camping, is a trend that marries the rustic charm of traditional camping with the comforts of modern living. It's an enticing option for those seeking an immersive nature experience without forgoing the luxuries they've grown accustomed to. This form of outdoor activity is especially appealing to the digital-weary soul, offering a luxurious yet authentic way to engage with nature.

The Healing Power of Nature: Mental Health Benefits

Amidst the growing awareness of the adverse effects of digital overuse, the mental health benefits of spending time in nature have never been more apparent. Nature provides a sanctuary from the constant barrage of digital stimuli, offering a space for reflection, relaxation, and rejuvenation. It's a natural antidote to the stresses of modern life.

The Role of Community and Education

Fostering a deeper connection with nature isn't just an individual journey; it requires community involvement and education. Initiatives that educate the public about local flora and fauna, as well as the environmental challenges facing New Zealand, are vital. Community-based activities such as group hikes, nature walks, and educational programs can play a significant role in this reconnection.

Looking Forward: Embracing the Great Outdoors

As New Zealanders increasingly turn towards nature for solace and wellbeing, it's important to maintain a balance. Respect for the environment, understanding its fragility, especially in light of events like the 2023 floods, is paramount. Encouraging responsible engagement with nature, whether it's through low-impact camping, ethical wildlife observation, or sustainable outdoor practices, is key to preserving these natural treasures for future generations.

The shift towards embracing the outdoors in New Zealand is more than a mere trend; it's a collective movement towards wellbeing, balance, and a deeper understanding of our place in the natural world. As we step into the sunlit days of summer, let's remember the lessons learned from the floods and our digital dependencies. By reconnecting with nature, we're not just healing the land scarred by natural calamities; we're also healing ourselves.

© Scoop Media

