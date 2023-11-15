Sweet 17 - Uber Eats Expands Across Regional Aotearoa

Since launching the Uber Eats platform in Aotearoa, we’ve connected thousands of Kiwi restaurants, cafés and other hospitality vendors with new sales. It’s also helped thousands more earn when and where they want to as delivery people.

Today, Uber Eats is expanding its presence and making the Uber Eats platform offering available in four new cities: Whangarei, Whanganui, Gisborne and Invercargill; and extending its Auckland coverage further to Pukekohe.

“New Zealanders have embraced the convenience of accessing an incredible selection of restaurants at their fingertips in the 13 cities where we are already available. We’re delighted to be able to bring our technology to even more small businesses, delivery people and of course to as many hungry customers across Aotearoa as possible,” says General Manager, Uber New Zealand, Emma Foley.

“Whether it’s a cheese roll down south or fish and chips in Whangārei, Uber Eats is a seamless way to get some great Kiwi kai to where you are in Aotearoa. We are thrilled to be able to support a deeper lineup of local restaurants by bringing the magic of Uber Eats to even more Kiwis.”

These new locations range from Northland to the bottom of Southland, so that even more Kiwis can experience ordering delivery from their go-to food spot with the Uber Eats app.

Over a million Kiwis used the Uber or Uber Eats app in 2022, and today’s announcement will bring the convenience closer to potentially tens of thousands more, just in time for the summer holidays.

This expansion provides a great opportunity for more local businesses to utilise technology and reach new customers, as well as serve untapped delivery demand from their local communities.

In 2021 Uber’s platforms encouraged New Zealanders to support local restaurants and merchants leading to $88 million in additional revenue for our restaurant partners.

For a detailed list of some of the most celebrated restaurants just download, open the Uber Eats app, customers can type their location in the “deliver now” drop down menu and find out what’s close by.

Kiwis wanting to use Uber Eats for the first time are able to get $25 off their next 4 orders (in Whangārei, Whanganui, Gisborne and Invercargill cities) between now and the end of the year by using the following code - GETEATSNZ.*

Following this expansion, Uber Eats is now available in 17 cities across the country including:

Auckland

Wellington

Christchurch

Gisborne

Hamilton

Invercargill

Dunedin

Tauranga

Rotorua

Napier

Hastings

Palmerston North

Nelson

New Plymouth

Queenstown

Whanganui

Whangārei

Terms and Conditions

*This offer is for up to $25 off your next four orders you place with the Uber Eats app. You may redeem this offer a maximum of four times. Offer does not apply to liquor stores. Delivery Fee applies (excluding Pickup orders). Service Fee applies to orders delivered by Uber Eats and is based on order value (before promotion or discount). Other fees may apply.

Amount of up to $25 will be applied as a promotion or discount at checkout. $25 off does not apply to fees. Only available for orders with participating restaurants via the Uber Eats App. For personal use only.

Any remaining value is forfeited if order value is below $25. Valid for use on up to four orders only. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer or promotion. Offer may be withdrawn at any time.

Subject to stock, operating hours and availability of participating restaurants in your area via the Uber Eats app. Valid only in select areas and cities where Uber Eats is available in New Zealand. Promotion expires on 11:59PM NZST 01/01/24.

