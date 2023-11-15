TEAM IM Selects Oracle Alloy To Build New Zealand’s First Locally Owned And Operated Hyperscale Cloud

TEAM IM, a leading New Zealand information management services provider, today announced plans to launch TEAM Cloud, the country’s first locally owned and operated hyperscale cloud. TEAM IM will run services atop Oracle Alloy, a complete cloud infrastructure platform that enables Oracle partners to become cloud providers.

With Alloy, TEAM IM aims to capitalise on the business opportunities, scale, and performance of the cloud and innovate at the speed of hyperscale cloud providers. With a cloud platform based in New Zealand, TEAM Cloud will provide customers added data residency and digital sovereignty benefits, and bolster resilience through robust disaster recovery capabilities. TEAM Cloud will run independently across two TEAM IM data centres in the North Island which are Toitū net carbonzero certified.

“Organisations in New Zealand are increasingly eager to harness the power of the cloud while safeguarding the integrity of their data within their own shores by leveraging a unique hyperscale cloud solution,” said Ian Rogers, chief executive officer, TEAM IM. “This announcement marks a significant milestone in our journey and transformation from a successful managed services provider to a cloud services provider, fortifying our strategic foothold as a New Zealand owned and operated information management business. With the growing demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), combined with our proven proficiency in delivering mission-critical IT solutions, we stand ready to assist public sector, commercial and iwi organisations in navigating the intricacies of the digital landscape and optimising their digital transformations.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The TEAM Cloud will be operated by TEAM IM who will provide cloud services to customers and maintain control of the customer environment from a support and customer operations perspective. Also important for digital sovereignty, customer content will remain in the TEAM Cloud regions in New Zealand. This will help address customer or business needs, such as regulatory requirements not met by the public cloud for specific industries or markets.

TEAM IM has a proven track record of implementing and managing mission-critical applications for enterprise commercial and government agencies. Alloy will enable TEAM IM to extend more than 100 OCI services to not only the government sector, but also to its managed service partners and end-user customers. This will allow customers to repatriate their systems from overseas or move from on-premises to one of TEAM IM’s two data centres.

“Providing our partners and customers more choice has long been a primary focus for Oracle,” said Stephen Bovis, regional managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Oracle. “Oracle Alloy allows us to extend that vision and enables our partners to personalise the customer experience for their targeted region or industry, including where the workloads reside and many aspects of how their cloud is operated. With its strong local footprint and expertise, TEAM IM is well-positioned to assist both public sector and commercial organisations in harnessing the high performance, flexibility, security, and scalability offered by OCI.”

“In recent years, sovereign cloud has emerged as table stakes for enterprises as regulations and requirements evolved in New Zealand,” said Daphne Chung, research director, Cloud Services and Software Research, IDC Asia/Pacific. “IDC’s survey also revealed that organisations in New Zealand see local (in country) providers as being more advantageous when it comes to the cloud ecosystem, fulfilling digital sovereignty requirements and regulatory compliance. This will result in greater demand for local providers to address the market need for sovereign cloud services.”

About TEAM IM

TEAM IM is a New Zealand owned and operated managed services provider and information management specialist, tasked by our customers with the life cycle management and security of their data assets. TEAM IM, and its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, have been operating in the region since 2009. Based in Wellington, TEAM IM operates 24 x 7, supporting our public sector and commercial customers.

TEAM Cloud demonstrates our expansion as New Zealand’s only data sovereign hyperscale cloud services provider, powered by Oracle Cloud.

As a proud New Zealand business, we actively support sustainability and diversity in all our operations.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

© Scoop Media

