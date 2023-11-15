Nationwide Campaign To Kick-off Summer Inflatable Safety

Summer should be a season of fun and relaxation for communities and families, not a season of stress or injuries.



That is why the Hire Industry Association of New Zealand (HIANZ) is reminding all bouncy castle owners and operators to check out their operating guidelines this summer.

HIANZ Chief Executive Rodney Grant says the inflatable Devices safety campaign draws attention to a nationwide focus by the industry to keep communities safe over the summer months.

Following the fatal Tasmania bouncy castle tragedy in 2021, HIANZ recognised the need for greater awareness of the industry’s health and safety procedures, and for the industry to minimise risk to the community as much as possible.

“As more events spring up this summer featuring bouncy castles or other inflatable devices, operators and owners must do everything they can to ensure the safety of their communities,” Rodney says.

“We’ve done the hard part by reviewing and updating guidance and documentation for the safe use of bouncy castles and similar inflatable devices.

“But we can’t do this alone – now we need every bouncy castle owner and operator to play their part in keeping our communities safe on our inflatables. That way every bouncy castle enthusiast – young and old – can bounce safely.”

For more information and to download the set of HIANZ resources, visit https://www.hianz.net.nz/bouncy-castles/.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

