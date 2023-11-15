Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nationwide Campaign To Kick-off Summer Inflatable Safety

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 2:03 pm
Press Release: HIANZ

Summer should be a season of fun and relaxation for communities and families, not a season of stress or injuries. 


That is why the Hire Industry Association of New Zealand (HIANZ) is reminding all bouncy castle owners and operators to check out their operating guidelines this summer.

HIANZ Chief Executive Rodney Grant says the inflatable Devices safety campaign draws attention to a nationwide focus by the industry to keep communities safe over the summer months.

Following the fatal Tasmania bouncy castle tragedy in 2021, HIANZ recognised the need for greater awareness of the industry’s health and safety procedures, and for the industry to minimise risk to the community as much as possible.

“As more events spring up this summer featuring bouncy castles or other inflatable devices, operators and owners must do everything they can to ensure the safety of their communities,” Rodney says.

“We’ve done the hard part by reviewing and updating guidance and documentation for the safe use of bouncy castles and similar inflatable devices.

“But we can’t do this alone – now we need every bouncy castle owner and operator to play their part in keeping our communities safe on our inflatables. That way every bouncy castle enthusiast – young and old – can bounce safely.”

For more information and to download the set of HIANZ resources, visit https://www.hianz.net.nz/bouncy-castles/.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from HIANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 