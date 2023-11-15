Statement of Preliminary Issues released for One NZ’s application to acquire Dense Air

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from One New Zealand Group Limited seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Dense Air New Zealand Limited from Dense Air Limited and SoftBank Corp.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “One NZ/Dense Air” in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 29 November 2023.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 19 January 2024. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

