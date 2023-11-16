Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stop The Surcharge Swindle

Thursday, 16 November 2023, 9:18 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ is calling on New Zealanders to stand up to excessive surcharges on credit and debit card payments. The non-profit is on a mission to arm shoppers with information about what constitutes a reasonable surcharge.

The Retail Payment System Act, which passed into law in November 2022, led to lower costs for businesses accepting card payments. This change was expected to save businesses $105 million a year and mean lower surcharges for customers too. Consumer is concerned these savings aren’t always being passed on.

“Businesses shouldn’t charge their customers more than what it costs them to accept a card payment. Unfortunately, as shoppers, we have no way of telling what businesses are getting charged so it’s difficult to tell if we’re being ripped off,” said Jessica Walker Consumer NZ campaigns manager.

If you insert or swipe a debit or Eftpos card when paying in person, you should not incur a surcharge. However, if you make a contactless payment with a debit card (by tapping it or using it online) you could incur a surcharge, but that fee generally shouldn’t be more than 1%. If you pay by credit card, you shouldn’t generally be charged more than 2.5%. In many cases, you should be charged less than 2.5%.

Retailers should not be profiting from surcharges, but Consumer is concerned many are.

“Big businesses usually pay lower fees for accepting card payments because of the volume of transactions they process, and this should be reflected in the surcharge passed on to the customer. If, for example, you pay your power bill by credit card, you’re only likely to have to pay a surcharge of around 1%, or less.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“This lower surcharge is good to see, but the same can’t be said for all businesses.”

For example, earlier this year Consumer received numerous complaints about Ticketek, a big player in the event ticket market, which at the time was charging a payment processing fee of up to 3.5%.

“We asked Ticketek why its payment processing fee was so high? Ticketek told us it had reduced its surcharge to a standard 3% and would lower it further. However, we’re still receiving complaints about Ticketek charging 3.5%. We think this is excessive.

“In our view anything higher than a 2.5% credit card surcharge, or a 1% contactless debit card charge could be excessive.”

Whenever a retailer is applying a surcharge, it must be clearly displayed, and retailers should offer at least one payment method that does not incur a surcharge.

It has been a year since the law changed, and according to Consumer, there is no excuse for businesses continuing to charge customers excessive surcharges.

Examples of excessive surcharges

Consumer asked people to share examples of excessive surcharging so it could gauge the size of the issue.

“So far we have received over 80 complaints from people who said they have incurred an excessive surcharge when making a card payment,” said Walker.

A patient at Ponsonby Dental Boutique told Consumer she paid a $5 surcharge on an $80 dental bill – that’s a whopping 6.25% surcharge.

“The client tapped her credit card, knowing she would be paying a surcharge, but being stung by 6.25% is totally unreasonable.”

Judging by the volume of complaints, parking providers are among the worst surcharging offenders.

“Some parking apps reportedly charge card fees in excess of 8%.”

High surcharges also seem to be commonplace at accommodation providers, with multiple complaints of surcharges of 3% at hotels and lodges around the country.

“If you come across a surcharge that you think is excessive, ask the business why it’s so expensive. If you’re not happy with their explanation, make a complaint to the Commerce Commission. Ultimately, we want to see an end to excessive surcharging.”

The Commerce Commission has been engaging with merchants to ensure they understand their obligations when it comes to surcharging and do the right thing by their customers.

Consumer will continue to make noise about surcharges, to give this issue the visibility it deserves.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 