Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Farmlands Sights Are Firmly Set On Future Growth Despite A Challenging Year

Thursday, 16 November 2023, 9:48 am
Press Release: Farmlands

Farmlands has released its 2023 Annual Report. It emphasises the rural supplies co-op’s focus on backing its core farmers and growers in a difficult operating environment, while also setting the co-op up for long-term success as a rural market leader in rural supplies, fuel, animal health, nutrition, agronomy and horticulture.

Kiwi farmers and growers are facing high interest rates, inflation, increased compliance costs and lower farm-gate prices. In addition, natural events such as Cyclone Gabrielle have had a tremendous impact on many rural communities. In response, Farmlands has clarified its focus around two core objectives.

“First and foremost, right now we need to be supporting our customers with their core farm inputs. We know it’s incredibility tough out there and we must compete hard for our customers – by winning on a combination of price, product availability, service and advice. We also must remain focused on our future goal of being the number-one buying group for New Zealand farmers and growers,” said Farmlands Chair, Rob Hewett.

Farmlands finished the year as a leaner business, to reflect the current operating environment, as it continued to streamline its operations. Any short-term investment was focussed on better supporting customers right now, by strengthening its sales and technical teams through the development of tools, recruitment and training.

The co-op’s most important future-focused programme is its supply chain transformation and product strategy. This covers how the co-op buys and stores product, as well as how it transports stock to customers. Throughout the year, the co-op has been rationalising its product range to be able to better leverage its buying power on behalf of customers and moving to a centralised buying model that continues to also support regional and seasonal farm and orchard input requirements.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We are already seeing dramatic improvements in our ability to forward-forecast demand, purchase the right volume, negotiate and improve margin on the products we sell,” said Farmlands CEO, Tanya Houghton.

“We’ll complete our core range roll-out across our entire retail network this month. This has required a massive co-ordinated effort right across our business – from our support office to our retail staff implementing the change. I would like to thank everyone involved.”

Farmlands has also focused on growth through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. In 2022 Southfuels and Farmlands formed a new joint venture company, Fern Energy Limited, a bulk fuel provider designed to provide better solutions to customers. Fern had a successful first year, generating $630m in revenue.

Farmlands has also announced its intentions to purchase SealesWinslow from Balance Agri-Nutrients as part of its growth plans in the animal nutrition section, alongside its existing NRM and McMillan brands.

“Fern and the SealesWinslow acquisition plans are examples of how we are flexible and can use different operating models to meet our customers’ needs” added Tanya.

There were several other notable milestones achieved by the co-op during the 2023 financial year. In partnership with Federated Farmers and Stuff, Farmlands raised and shared over $2.1 million dollars with the communities most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle during its successful Post Your Support campaign. This year also saw the successful rollout of the Agrecovery Small Bags Stewardship programme across 76 Farmlands stores, and the introduction of two major technical training initiatives, AgronoME and Cultivate.

Following a necessary financial provision for stock obsolescence, which influenced profitability, the cooperative made a small net loss after tax of $0.7 million. Despite the challenging environment, turnover remained stable at $2,542 million and revenue grew slightly to be $808 million. Farmlands delivered $90.6 million in customer rebates to shareholders through rural supplies and Card Partner rebates.

“Everything we do at Farmlands is focused on being the very best buying group for Kiwi farmers and growers. This year, even though it’s been incredibly tough, I’m proud of the fact that we’ve made significant strides towards achieving this,” said Tanya.

The 2023 Farmlands Annual Report is available here: https://farmlands.co.nz/annual-report.html

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Farmlands on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 