Comvita Marks Two Decades On The NZX

Comvita Limited (NZX: CVT), the global leader in Mānuka honey and bee products, this week proudly celebrates two decades of being listed on the New Zealand Exchange (NZX).

David Banfield, CEO of Comvita, commented on the milestone, saying, "Twenty years of being listed on the NZX is a momentous achievement for Comvita. We’re immensely proud of the progress we’ve made and the positive impact we have had on millions of consumers' lives around the world who trust Comvita as their personal source for natural health and wellness.

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the trust of our shareholders, and our commitment to producing products of the highest possible quality. As we celebrate this anniversary, we look forward to continuing our journey of growth, innovation, long term Investment and delivering positive impacts for bees, consumers and nature around the world."

Comvita's mission to heal and protect the world through the natural power of the hive has led to the company’s current position as the global market leader in Mānuka honey and bee consumer goods. With a diverse team of over 600 people worldwide (and with the help of billions of bees), Comvita's journey has been one of growth, scientific discovery and positive impact for consumers and stakeholders around the world.

Since its listing on the NZX in 2003, Comvita has been committed to long term investment in research and development leading to the creation of cutting-edge products that address the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. Comvita’s current research pipeline includes clinical trials designed to prove its unique ability to help heal and protect consumers' health around the world. For its latest Clinical trial in Aotearoa New Zealand Comvita discovered a unique compound called Lepteridine™ and is aiming to prove the positive impact of Lepteridine™ on gut health. Comvita envisages results from this trial emerging early next year.

Comvita is also conducting important research to help with heart and metabolic health, the benefits of Mānuka honey for eczema and other inflammatory skin conditions, examining how propolis products support enhanced immunity and how Mānuka honey in unique forms can help overcome antimicrobial resistance.

Comvita's strategic expansion continued this year with the acquisition of HoneyWorld™, the largest honey retailer in Singapore. This move, which aligns with Comvita's growth strategy, strengthens its position in key regional markets and extends its reach across the Asia-Pacific region. The strategic deployment of capital in growth segments is poised to accelerate Comvita's growth, with HoneyWorld™ contributing to forecasted revenue of SG$13M (NZ$15M) in FY24.

From its very earliest days Comvita recognised that good business can also be a force for good and were recently delighted to reaffirm that belief and take its place among B Corp certified businesses, entering into a global community of like-minded companies dedicated to harmonising profit and purpose. This recognition reinforces Comvita's resolve to use business as a force for good, shaping a future where businesses collectively drive positive change, working hand in hand to build a better world.

In alignment with its commitment to environmental stewardship, Comvita has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2025 and carbon positive by 2030. The company is actively contributing to reforestation efforts by planting millions native trees.

From a few hives and a few pioneering people supported by 100,000 bees in 1975, Comvita's operations now span across China, Australia, North America, Southeast Asia, UK, Europe, Middle East and its home, Aotearoa New Zealand.

As the company looks forward, Comvita remains on track to deliver its FY25 plan of c$50M EBITDA (20%) and deliver social and environmental impact through its Harmony Plan where it reinvests 1% of profits to good causes.

