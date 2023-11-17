Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mahurangi Aircon & Electrical Expands Services To The Mangawhai Region

Friday, 17 November 2023, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Mahurangi Aircon and Electrical

Mahurangi Aircon & Electrical, a provider of air conditioning and electrical services, is expanding into the Mangawhai region. Building upon its success in the Warkworth and Matakana Coast areas, the company now has a dedicated team of skilled electricians in Mangawhai Heads to better serve the community amidst its significant growth and development.

Mangawhai has been experiencing a surge in both residential and commercial development, creating a growing demand for reliable and professional electrical services.

"Expansion to Mangawhai is a natural progression for us," said Zane Welch, Director of Mahurangi Aircon & Electrical. "We've seen the area's development firsthand and are excited to contribute to its growth. Our goal is to provide the same high-quality service and expertise that we're known for in Warkworth."

Mahurangi Aircon & Electrical has established a local team that is deeply familiar with the region and its specific requirements. "Having a team based in Mangawhai Heads means we can offer more efficient and tailored services to our customers in the area," Welch added. "We're not just servicing a community; we're becoming a part of it."

Mahurangi Aircon & Electrical's expansion includes a full range of services. From heat pump installations and maintenance to comprehensive electrical solutions, the company is equipped to handle projects of all sizes and complexities.

"Whether it's a new home build, a renovation, or routine maintenance, our team is ready to deliver professional service and ensure that all electrical needs are met with the highest standards."

