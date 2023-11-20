Qrious Announces It Has Maintained Its ISO Security And Privacy Certifications

The acceleration of cloud computing adoption across New Zealand businesses has transformed operations to enhance efficiency, scalability and innovation; but this digital transformation has also brought forward critical issues around data privacy and security - with vast amounts of sensitive information stored in the cloud.

“As a business invested in developing solutions that accelerate data-driven intelligence, we want our clients to maintain their trust in Qrious to protect their customer data - and with ISO certification, they know that trust is well-placed because we have been rigorously assessed against international best practice,” comments Ling Hou, COO and CISO of Qrious.

Qrious (part of Spark Business Group) has announced that it has maintained both its ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications for the UbiQuity Marketing Automation Platform, representing the international gold standard for both Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) and Privacy Information Management System.

Used by the likes of AA, IAG and Immigration NZ, UbiQuity brings together customer data to create personal, relevant and powerful marketing communications. Modules include email, TXT, push, surveys, events and web tracking. Given that UbiQuity handles sensitive customer data across all of these modules, the ISO certification assures clients that the platform operates within a secure and reliable framework as well as a commitment to the highest security standards.

“With cyber attacks becoming more and more common and artificial intelligence making it easier for criminals to access the tools of the trade, we see ISO certification as a non-negotiable. It’s an important part of ‘proving’ your security credentials. Certification provides independent validation as well as peace of mind for our customers that they’re harnessing the benefits of cloud computing and big data while minimising potential vulnerabilities and protecting customer trust,” he adds.

Importantly, the certification also ensures an organisation is continually evolving its security practices. “Rapid acceleration in the digital space is exciting, but this also requires a whole new level of diligence around new and evolving threats. By default, committing to ISO 27001 is to commit to ongoing improvement as the yearly review process requires evidence that an organisation has continuously raised the bar on its data security practices,” adds Ling.

“We’re excited to continue to help local businesses tap into the power of cloud technology and big data - including customer data - to scale their efficiency and impact; and we’re proud to be doing so in the safest, most responsible manner,” concludes Ling.

About Qrious

Qriousis part of Spark Business Group, our country’s largest technology and transformation partner – in it together with New Zealand. Qrious offers a range of products and consulting services including data, analytics, AI and data powered customer engagement.

www.qrious.co.nz

