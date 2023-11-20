Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
PD Insurance Snaps Up Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award

Monday, 20 November 2023, 10:38 am
Press Release: PD Insurance

Only three years into its journey in New Zealand, PD Insurance has added another trophy to its collection of awards and accolades by winning a Reader’s Digest Quality Service Silver Award for Pet Insurance.

The pet cover specialist has taken the market by storm since 2020 through a simple formula of specialisation, quality insurance cover at a reasonable price, and the all-important differentiator of an unrelenting focus on delivering quality customer experiences with every interaction.

The Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards evaluated various service providers in 31 categories - including insurance, telecommunications, retail, energy and more - using a representative group of over 1,600 New Zealand adults, all of whom can only vote in a category if they have used a service provider in that industry over the past 24 months.

The Awards assess entrants on a range of criteria such as frequency of usage (when a customer last used the service), five pillars of quality service (satisfaction, understanding, simplicity, consistency and personalisation), verbatim feedback, and advocacy (Net Promotor Score).

PD Insurance COO Michelle Le Long says the award comes hot on the heels of being named the 2023 MoneyHub Favourite Pet Insurer.

“We’re all about unrivalled thoughtful customer service when providing Kiwis and their beloved pets with cost-effective insurance so they don’t worry about unexpected or unaffordable vet bills. By doing what we do as well as we can – always with an eye on improvement – the greatest reward is satisfied customers. But we’re thrilled to add a bit of silverware to the trophy cabinet, too!” she said.

Among the comments provided to the Reader’s Digest judges by happy PD Insurance customers are several that highlight what makes it stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

“Awesome company to deal with, easy claims. No hassle,” said one customer. Another echoed the claims performance (Le Long says claims time is where true value is demonstrated), saying, “Great service and very quick claims process.”

When another customer had an unwell moggy, the benefit of a PD Insurance policy became clear: “Couldn't be happier with them. Had to have surgery done on our pedigree cat soon after taking out the policy and they paid up so quickly.”

Several customers noted price and service, with one stating, “Fantastic experience with them. Great customer service.” And sometimes the simple comments carry a lot of weight: “Great service and price,” said another.

Le Long believes that New Zealanders are increasingly viewing pet insurance as an essential service and an integral component of responsible pet parenting.

She says, “The cost of living is up, people are under pressure to pay the mortgage or rent and feed the family. Pet insurance means not being really worried about or compromising on treatment for your dogs or cats. We’re committed to making pet insurance affordable while providing a soft landing to our customers… and their pets.”

