Quality Service Awards 2024 Celebrating Ten Years!

Today, Reader’s Digest has released the names of New Zealand businesses that in the eyes of their customers are doing an outstanding job with customer service.

Reader’s Digest congratulates the hard-working customer service teams of the businesses listed among the 2024 Quality Service Award winners. For ten consecutive years, the Awards has invited everyday people to tell us which companies deserve to be acknowledged for their customer service excellence, says Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson. Their opinions offer a valuable guide to all consumers, and also helps to raise the bar on the quality of customer services interactions.

She says it’s clear that customers expect companies to understand their unique needs, and customer service excellence remains a core indicator of a business’s success and longevity in the market.

“Without a doubt, this year has proved particularly challenging for New Zealand consumers. With inflation and the rising cost of living altering the spending habits of most households, New Zealanders need to be more discerning with their spending. Superior service, genuine care and an individualised approach are all vital to building a business that enjoys the certainty of maintaining a customer’s loyalty. This year’s winning businesses understand that good customer service can make a customer’s day, and it can certainly make a business.”

Adds Sheron White, group advertising & retail sales director for Reader’s Digest APAC: “No matter how advanced a company’s customer service tools may be, the standout

organisations are those that welcome criticism, are willing to address their flaws, and take

their customers’ feedback as the opportunity to improve and become the best in their

industry. Companies that truly value their clientele understand that every interaction is an

opportunity to create a positive lasting impression.”

Reader’s Digest commissioned independent market research company Catalyst

Consultancy & Research to survey New Zealanders’ opinions of a range of service

providers.

A total of 1570 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their experience of service provided by businesses / organisations.

The Quality Service Award survey was launched in 2015. For ten consecutive years, the

survey has identified the businesses with the most satisfied customers across an array of

prominent industry categories. In 2024, 31 different categories were surveyed, representing diverse interests from health insurance and retirement villages to tyre retailers and optometrists. This prestigious Quality Service Award seeks to recognise those companies operating in New Zealand that truly understand the needs of local consumers.

The full list of New Zealand Quality Service Award winners can be seen here

https://qualityserviceawards.co.nz/results/ or below.



Category Winner Silver Car Insurance AA Insurance AMI Car Rentals Avis Budget Cruise Operator Princess Cruises P&O Cruises DIY Home Improvement

Stores Mitre 10 Bunnings Early Childhood Centres BestStart Central Kids Electricity Providers Mercury Powershop Flooring Stores (excluding

Tiling Stores and DIY Home

Improvement Stores) Carpet Court Flooring Xtra New Zealand Funeral Insurance Momentum Life New Zealand Seniors Garden Centres Kings Plant Barn Palmers Gas Providers Genesis Frank Energy Health Insurance Southern Cross Health Insurance AA Health Hearing Services Bay Audiology Triton Hearing Home & Contents Insurance AA Insurance AMI Home Design & Build

Services Signature Homes Jennian Homes Internet Service Providers 2degrees Skinny KiwiSaver Providers Fisher Funds Milford Asset Management Life Insurance Southern Cross Life

Insurance AA Life Liquor Outlets Liquorland Super Liquor Manufacturer Certified Used

Car Sales Toyota Signature Class Honda Certified Used Cars Mobile Phone Service

Providers Skinny 2degrees Optometrists Specsavers OPSM Paint & Decorating Stores

(excluding DIY Home

Improvement Stores) Resene Guthrie Bowron Pet Insurance Southern Cross Pet

Insurance PD Insurance Real Estate Agencies Harcourts Ray White Retirement Villages Summerset Oceania Healthcare Roadside Assistance AA Roadservice State Insurance Supermarkets New World PAK’nSAVE Tiling Stores (excluding DIY

Home Improvement Stores) The Tile Depot Tile Warehouse Travel Insurance Southern Cross Travel Insurance 1 Cover Travel Insurance Tyre Retailers Bridgestone Advantage Tyre Solutions

(Formerly known as

Beaurepairs) Used Vehicle Dealerships Turners Cars 2 Cheap Cars

