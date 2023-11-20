Quality Service Awards 2024 Celebrating Ten Years!

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Monday, 20 November 2023, 10:50 am
Press Release: Quality Services Awards

Today, Reader’s Digest has released the names of New Zealand businesses that in the eyes of their customers are doing an outstanding job with customer service.

Reader’s Digest congratulates the hard-working customer service teams of the businesses listed among the 2024 Quality Service Award winners. For ten consecutive years, the Awards has invited everyday people to tell us which companies deserve to be acknowledged for their customer service excellence, says Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson. Their opinions offer a valuable guide to all consumers, and also helps to raise the bar on the quality of customer services interactions.

She says it’s clear that customers expect companies to understand their unique needs, and customer service excellence remains a core indicator of a business’s success and longevity in the market.

“Without a doubt, this year has proved particularly challenging for New Zealand consumers. With inflation and the rising cost of living altering the spending habits of most households, New Zealanders need to be more discerning with their spending. Superior service, genuine care and an individualised approach are all vital to building a business that enjoys the certainty of maintaining a customer’s loyalty. This year’s winning businesses understand that good customer service can make a customer’s day, and it can certainly make a business.”

Adds Sheron White, group advertising & retail sales director for Reader’s Digest APAC: “No matter how advanced a company’s customer service tools may be, the standout
organisations are those that welcome criticism, are willing to address their flaws, and take
their customers’ feedback as the opportunity to improve and become the best in their
industry. Companies that truly value their clientele understand that every interaction is an
opportunity to create a positive lasting impression.”

Reader’s Digest commissioned independent market research company Catalyst
Consultancy & Research to survey New Zealanders’ opinions of a range of service
providers.

A total of 1570 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their experience of service provided by businesses / organisations.

The Quality Service Award survey was launched in 2015. For ten consecutive years, the
survey has identified the businesses with the most satisfied customers across an array of
prominent industry categories. In 2024, 31 different categories were surveyed, representing diverse interests from health insurance and retirement villages to tyre retailers and optometrists. This prestigious Quality Service Award seeks to recognise those companies operating in New Zealand that truly understand the needs of local consumers.

The full list of New Zealand Quality Service Award winners can be seen here
https://qualityserviceawards.co.nz/results/ or below.
 

CategoryWinnerSilver
Car InsuranceAA InsuranceAMI
Car RentalsAvisBudget
Cruise OperatorPrincess CruisesP&O Cruises
DIY Home Improvement
Stores		Mitre 10Bunnings
Early Childhood CentresBestStartCentral Kids
Electricity ProvidersMercuryPowershop
Flooring Stores (excluding
Tiling Stores and DIY Home
Improvement Stores)		Carpet CourtFlooring Xtra New Zealand
Funeral InsuranceMomentum LifeNew Zealand Seniors
Garden CentresKings Plant BarnPalmers
Gas ProvidersGenesisFrank Energy
Health Insurance

Southern Cross Health

Insurance

AA Health
Hearing ServicesBay AudiologyTriton Hearing
Home & Contents InsuranceAA InsuranceAMI
Home Design & Build
Services		Signature HomesJennian Homes
Internet Service Providers2degreesSkinny
KiwiSaver ProvidersFisher FundsMilford Asset Management
Life InsuranceSouthern Cross Life
Insurance		AA Life
Liquor OutletsLiquorlandSuper Liquor
Manufacturer Certified Used
Car Sales		Toyota Signature ClassHonda Certified Used Cars
Mobile Phone Service
Providers		Skinny2degrees
OptometristsSpecsaversOPSM
Paint & Decorating Stores
(excluding DIY Home
Improvement Stores)		ReseneGuthrie Bowron
Pet InsuranceSouthern Cross Pet
Insurance		PD Insurance
Real Estate AgenciesHarcourtsRay White
Retirement VillagesSummersetOceania Healthcare
Roadside AssistanceAA RoadserviceState Insurance
SupermarketsNew WorldPAK’nSAVE
Tiling Stores (excluding DIY
Home Improvement Stores)		The Tile DepotTile Warehouse
Travel Insurance

Southern Cross Travel

Insurance

1 Cover Travel Insurance
Tyre RetailersBridgestoneAdvantage Tyre Solutions
(Formerly known as
Beaurepairs)
Used Vehicle DealershipsTurners Cars2 Cheap Cars

© Scoop Media

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

