Quality Service Awards 2024 Celebrating Ten Years!
Today, Reader’s Digest has released the names of New Zealand businesses that in the eyes of their customers are doing an outstanding job with customer service.
Reader’s Digest congratulates the hard-working customer service teams of the businesses listed among the 2024 Quality Service Award winners. For ten consecutive years, the Awards has invited everyday people to tell us which companies deserve to be acknowledged for their customer service excellence, says Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson. Their opinions offer a valuable guide to all consumers, and also helps to raise the bar on the quality of customer services interactions.
She says it’s clear that customers expect companies to understand their unique needs, and customer service excellence remains a core indicator of a business’s success and longevity in the market.
“Without a doubt, this year has proved particularly challenging for New Zealand consumers. With inflation and the rising cost of living altering the spending habits of most households, New Zealanders need to be more discerning with their spending. Superior service, genuine care and an individualised approach are all vital to building a business that enjoys the certainty of maintaining a customer’s loyalty. This year’s winning businesses understand that good customer service can make a customer’s day, and it can certainly make a business.”
Adds Sheron White, group advertising
& retail sales director for Reader’s Digest APAC:
“No matter how advanced a company’s customer service
tools may be, the standout
organisations are those that welcome criticism, are willing to address their flaws, and take
their customers’ feedback as the opportunity to improve and become the best in their
industry. Companies that truly value their clientele understand that every interaction is an
opportunity to create a positive lasting impression.”
Reader’s Digest commissioned
independent market research company Catalyst
Consultancy & Research to survey New Zealanders’ opinions of a range of service
providers.
A total of 1570 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their experience of service provided by businesses / organisations.
The Quality Service Award survey was
launched in 2015. For ten consecutive
years, the
survey has identified the businesses with the most satisfied customers across an array of
prominent industry categories. In 2024, 31 different categories were surveyed, representing diverse interests from health insurance and retirement villages to tyre retailers and optometrists. This prestigious Quality Service Award seeks to recognise those companies operating in New Zealand that truly understand the needs of local consumers.
The full list of New Zealand
Quality Service Award winners can be seen here
https://qualityserviceawards.co.nz/results/ or below.
|Category
|Winner
|Silver
|Car Insurance
|AA Insurance
|AMI
|Car Rentals
|Avis
|Budget
|Cruise Operator
|Princess Cruises
|P&O Cruises
|DIY Home
Improvement
Stores
|Mitre 10
|Bunnings
|Early Childhood Centres
|BestStart
|Central Kids
|Electricity Providers
|Mercury
|Powershop
|Flooring
Stores (excluding
Tiling Stores and DIY Home
Improvement Stores)
|Carpet Court
|Flooring Xtra New Zealand
|Funeral Insurance
|Momentum Life
|New Zealand Seniors
|Garden Centres
|Kings Plant Barn
|Palmers
|Gas Providers
|Genesis
|Frank Energy
|Health Insurance
Southern Cross Health
Insurance
|AA Health
|Hearing Services
|Bay Audiology
|Triton Hearing
|Home & Contents Insurance
|AA Insurance
|AMI
|Home Design &
Build
Services
|Signature Homes
|Jennian Homes
|Internet Service Providers
|2degrees
|Skinny
|KiwiSaver Providers
|Fisher Funds
|Milford Asset Management
|Life Insurance
|Southern
Cross Life
Insurance
|AA Life
|Liquor Outlets
|Liquorland
|Super Liquor
|Manufacturer Certified Used
Car Sales
|Toyota Signature Class
|Honda Certified Used Cars
|Mobile Phone
Service
Providers
|Skinny
|2degrees
|Optometrists
|Specsavers
|OPSM
|Paint
& Decorating Stores
(excluding DIY Home
Improvement Stores)
|Resene
|Guthrie Bowron
|Pet Insurance
|Southern Cross
Pet
Insurance
|PD Insurance
|Real Estate Agencies
|Harcourts
|Ray White
|Retirement Villages
|Summerset
|Oceania Healthcare
|Roadside Assistance
|AA Roadservice
|State Insurance
|Supermarkets
|New World
|PAK’nSAVE
|Tiling Stores
(excluding DIY
Home Improvement Stores)
|The Tile Depot
|Tile Warehouse
|Travel Insurance
Southern Cross Travel
Insurance
|1 Cover Travel Insurance
|Tyre Retailers
|Bridgestone
|Advantage Tyre
Solutions
(Formerly known as
Beaurepairs)
|Used Vehicle Dealerships
|Turners Cars
|2 Cheap Cars