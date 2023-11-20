Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Genesis Selects Gentrack G2.0 To Transform Customer Experience, Drive Digital Innovation And Reduce Cost

Monday, 20 November 2023, 11:03 am
Press Release: Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy (NZX/ASX: GNE) has selected Gentrack (NZX/ASX: GTK) g2.0 to enable a digital transformation focused on delivering an enhanced customer experience. 

Genesis’ Chief Transformation and Technology Officer, Ed Hyde, said selecting Gentrack g2.0 is another sign of the commitment to providing market leading customer experiences and is a significant milestone in the company’s push toward a simpler, digitally driven future.

“What we like about the g2.0 solution is the bringing together of two market leading capabilities in Gentrack and Salesforce. This powerful combination will deliver a significant lift in customer experience through automation and digitisation of the customer proposition for our Retail customers,” Hyde said.

g.2.0, with Salesforce’s Energy and Utility Cloud embedded, includes all the out of the box customer journeys required by utilities to deliver outstanding customer experiences across industrial, commercial and residential market segments. These journeys can be configured to accommodate constant business changes thanks to low-code/no-code technology.

Genesis and Gentrack have a 25-year history of working together and Gentrack CEO, Gary Miles, said the g2.0 solution will enable Genesis to service customers digitally across a range of products, channels and brands.

“The programme will focus on customer experience and enable Genesis to launch and broaden its range of innovative offerings. We are pleased to be working with them in this new era of decentralised energy sources, green targets and operational excellence,” Miles said.

g2.0 is a cloud-native environment, running on AWS. It brings the highest level of security, scalability and availability while remaining modular, open and extensible. The solution comes with a complete suite of products and capabilities, including Salesforce Energy and Utilities, high volume smart meter services, charging, billing, invoicing, servicing, data and analytics and much more.

This covers the life-cycle from product definition to profit optimisation. In addition to the technology stack, Gentrack provides a full suite of utility-specific professional services for transformation and ongoing SLA accountability.

The roll-out of g2.0 will be phased across the Genesis brands beginning with Frank*Energy.

