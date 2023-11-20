The Countdown Begins: Meet The Finalists For NZ Compare People's Choice Awards 2023

Thousands of Kiwis have cast their vote and had their say on who they believe offers the best Broadband, Power and Mobile services in Aotearoa, and today, we are thrilled to announce the finalists for the NZ Compare People’s Choice Awards 2023.

The People’s Choice categories are always hotly contested and the finalists that we are announcing here have been endorsed in their respective categories by those people that matter to them the most, their customers.

With NZ Compare collating opinions and votes from Kiwis across the country, the shortlisting process has been robust. The finalists represent a diverse range of businesses and organisations across the telecommunications and energy sector, from smaller rural specialists to national players.

Commenting on the finalists, NZ Compare CEO Gavin Male said, "The finalists for the People’s Choice Awards always serve up a diverse range and it is really interesting to see those providers who have a smaller customer base really able to mobilize their customers to vote. I think that just highlights the closer relationship and the value that relationship has to both customer and provider. It is great to see such a diverse range of finalists and surprising to see some of the really big providers miss out on the finals, even with the number of customers they have."

The winners of the People’s Choice Awards, as well as the other nineteen categories, will be announced at the much-anticipated awards ceremony, hosted by Mike McRoberts and taking place at the Hunua Rooms in Auckland on November 30 th 2023.

We wish all of the finalists the very best of luck.

THE FINALISTS FOR THE NZ COMPARE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2023 ARE:

People’s Choice Award - Broadband - sponsored by TUANZ

2degrees Farmside Now Quic Broadband Voyager

People’s Choice Award - Power - sponsored by realestate.co.nz

Contact Energy Electric Kiwi Flick Electric Frank Mercury

People’s Choice Award - Mobile - sponsored by Stuff

2degrees Contact Primo Skinny Spark

FINALISTS FOR OTHER NZ COMPARE AWARDS CATEGORIES ARE:

POWER AWARDS

Best Energy Innovation - sponsored by Excel Sales

Electric Kiwi Megatel

Best Value Energy Provider - sponsored by Counties Energy

Electric Kiwi Megatel Contact Energy

Best Customer Support - Power - sponsored by Ambit.ai

Electric Kiwi Contact Energy

Power Provider of the Year - sponsored by PowerCompare.co.nz

Announced on the night from finalists of all POWER categories

BROADBAND AWARDS

Best Wireless Service Provider - sponsored by Go Wireless NZ

2degrees Primo Wireless Ultimate Broadband Wireless Nation

Best Digital Innovation - sponsored by Social Good

2degrees Devoli Megatel Vetta Online

Best Value Broadband Provider - sponsored by Tuatahi First Fibre

2degrees Contact Energy Ultimate Broadband Zeronet

Best Bundled Plan - sponsored by Movinghub

2degrees Contact Energy Electric Kiwi Farmside Ltd

Best Customer Support - Broadband - sponsored by Enable

Contact Energy Lightwire Now NZ Nova Energy Ultimate Broadband Voyager Internet

Best Fibre Broadband Provider - sponsored by Northpower Fibre

2degrees Electric Kiwi Voyager Internet Zeronet

Best Rural Service Provider - sponsored by The Interpreters

Farmside Ltd Lightwire Rural Primo Ultimate Broadband

Best Business Broadband Provider - sponsored by Perks.co.nz

2degrees Now NZ Voyager Internet

Broadband Provider of the Year - sponsored by Chorus

Announced on the night from finalists of all BROADBAND categories

MOBILE AWARDS

Best Customer Support Mobile- sponsored by Botica Butler Raudon

2degrees Nova Energy

Best Value Mobile Provider - sponsored by Mobile Compare

2degrees MyRepublic Mobile Nova Energy

Best Network for Business - sponsored by ACN

2degrees Vocus NZ

Mobile Provider of the Year - sponsored by Kānuka Wellbeing & Leadership

Announced on the night from winners of all MOBILE categories

SUPREME AWARDS

Making a Difference - sponsored by Neighbourly

2degrees Canteen Aotearoa Contact Energy Digital Future Aotearoa Jobs for Mums Primo

Supreme Champion - sponsored by NZ Compare

Announced on the night - the SUPREME WINNER is the BEST OF THE BEST

About the NZ Compare Awards

The NZ Compare Awards are hosted by NZ Compare and supported by Ambit and Movinghub. NZ Compare websites are New Zealand’s most popular shopping comparison websites. We offer fair, easy-to use comparison services that help consumers compare the options side-by-side and make a fully informed choice. We are the power behind Broadband Compare, Power Compare and Mobile Compare.

The awards are supported by a number of exciting sponsors and would not be possible without their valuable support.

