Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BestStart Voted Top Early Childhood Educator Sixth Year In A Row

Monday, 20 November 2023, 1:33 pm
Press Release: BestStart

BestStart Educare has once again scooped the coveted Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award for the sixth year in a row.

BestStart is New Zealand’s largest early learning provider with over 260 centres, 4,500 staff and more than 18,000 children attending centres across the country.

Tony Ryall, BestStart Chief Executive, says that the award is recognition of BestStart’s success in delivering quality education to the youngest New Zealanders for more than 25 years.

“Securing this award for the sixth consecutive year is an incredible honour. It stands as a testament to our commitment to deliver high-quality, nurturing, and supportive early childhood education that will set the foundation for a child’s lifelong learning journey.

“Our teams work tirelessly each day to ensure the best outcomes for every child, and they should be incredibly proud of this award. It is their passion, commitment, and expertise that enable us to deliver exceptional support to our tamariki and families.” he says.

“We will always remain focused on helping our teams grow. We'll invest in their learning and professional development, provide them with genuine leadership pathways and ongoing support. We want our people to feel valued and empowered to keep doing the important work they do every day.

“A heartfelt thank you to all the families who voted for us again this year. It’s wonderful to see families recognising how hard our teams work to make a positive difference in the lives of children.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from BestStart on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 