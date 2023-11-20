BestStart Voted Top Early Childhood Educator Sixth Year In A Row

BestStart Educare has once again scooped the coveted Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award for the sixth year in a row.

BestStart is New Zealand’s largest early learning provider with over 260 centres, 4,500 staff and more than 18,000 children attending centres across the country.

Tony Ryall, BestStart Chief Executive, says that the award is recognition of BestStart’s success in delivering quality education to the youngest New Zealanders for more than 25 years.

“Securing this award for the sixth consecutive year is an incredible honour. It stands as a testament to our commitment to deliver high-quality, nurturing, and supportive early childhood education that will set the foundation for a child’s lifelong learning journey.

“Our teams work tirelessly each day to ensure the best outcomes for every child, and they should be incredibly proud of this award. It is their passion, commitment, and expertise that enable us to deliver exceptional support to our tamariki and families.” he says.

“We will always remain focused on helping our teams grow. We'll invest in their learning and professional development, provide them with genuine leadership pathways and ongoing support. We want our people to feel valued and empowered to keep doing the important work they do every day.

“A heartfelt thank you to all the families who voted for us again this year. It’s wonderful to see families recognising how hard our teams work to make a positive difference in the lives of children.”

