Auckland Transport Proposes Re-design Of ‘notorious’ Hill Street Intersection

Auckland Transport (AT) is planning to make the Hill Street intersection in Warkworth safer and easier to use.

The intersection at the junction of the old State Highway 1 has been a congestion bottleneck for decades, and the wider intersection layout incorporates five roads heading to the Warkworth town centre, Matakana and the Kowhai Coast.

“The Hill Street intersection is complex and confusing”, says AT’s Group Manager Infrastructure Project Delivery, Mark Banfield.

“Since the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway and Te Honohono ki Tai (Matakana Link Road) opened in June of this year, traffic volumes at the Hill Street intersection have halved. However, Warkworth is a growing area and local traffic using the intersection is expected to increase.

“As AT prepares to take over the management of the old state highway – a process called revocation – now’s the time to confirm an improved design to make the intersection easier and safer to use.”

“The current layout has little in the way of safe walking and cycling facilities, it doesn’t fit with future plans for the area, or create a welcoming connection to the Warkworth town centre,” he says.

The proposed new design features:

A five-arm roundabout at the Brown Road/Great North Road intersection

A three-arm roundabout through the Sandspit Road and Matakana Road intersection

A free turning lane from Matakana Road to Elizabeth Street

Safe and comfortable cycling and walking facilities, including two boardwalks

Safer pedestrian crossing points.

“A number of different designs were considered and this option struck the right balance to provide access to key locations, reduce congestion, minimise environmental impact and allow safe access for active modes,” Mr Banfield says.

Co-chair of One Mahurangi Business Association, Dave Stott, says the proposed final design for Warkworth’s “notorious” Hill Street intersection is the culmination of decades of lobbying from the local community.

“The community, through the Business Association and community groups, has worked collaboratively with Auckland Transport over a number of years and we are delighted that a solution has at last been achieved, and that subject to funding, construction could commence within the next 12 months.”

“This successful outcome has only been possible through the positive engagement of the community with Auckland Transport firstly through the Business Case development phase and then later through the active participation in the final concept design phase.”

Public consultation on the proposed Hill Street intersection improvements opened on Friday 17 November and closes on Sunday 17 December 2023. AT will then consider feedback, complete a detailed final design, and apply to Waka Kotahi for construction funding.

