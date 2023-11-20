Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Transport Proposes Re-design Of ‘notorious’ Hill Street Intersection

Monday, 20 November 2023, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

 

Auckland Transport (AT) is planning to make the Hill Street intersection in Warkworth safer and easier to use.

The intersection at the junction of the old State Highway 1 has been a congestion bottleneck for decades, and the wider intersection layout incorporates five roads heading to the Warkworth town centre, Matakana and the Kowhai Coast.

“The Hill Street intersection is complex and confusing”, says AT’s Group Manager Infrastructure Project Delivery, Mark Banfield.

“Since the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway and Te Honohono ki Tai (Matakana Link Road) opened in June of this year, traffic volumes at the Hill Street intersection have halved. However, Warkworth is a growing area and local traffic using the intersection is expected to increase.

“As AT prepares to take over the management of the old state highway – a process called revocation – now’s the time to confirm an improved design to make the intersection easier and safer to use.”

“The current layout has little in the way of safe walking and cycling facilities, it doesn’t fit with future plans for the area, or create a welcoming connection to the Warkworth town centre,” he says.

The proposed new design features:

  • A five-arm roundabout at the Brown Road/Great North Road intersection
  • A three-arm roundabout through the Sandspit Road and Matakana Road intersection
  • A free turning lane from Matakana Road to Elizabeth Street
  • Safe and comfortable cycling and walking facilities, including two boardwalks
  • Safer pedestrian crossing points.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“A number of different designs were considered and this option struck the right balance to provide access to key locations, reduce congestion, minimise environmental impact and allow safe access for active modes,” Mr Banfield says.

Co-chair of One Mahurangi Business Association, Dave Stott, says the proposed final design for Warkworth’s “notorious” Hill Street intersection is the culmination of decades of lobbying from the local community.

“The community, through the Business Association and community groups, has worked collaboratively with Auckland Transport over a number of years and we are delighted that a solution has at last been achieved, and that subject to funding, construction could commence within the next 12 months.”

“This successful outcome has only been possible through the positive engagement of the community with Auckland Transport firstly through the Business Case development phase and then later through the active participation in the final concept design phase.”

Public consultation on the proposed Hill Street intersection improvements opened on Friday 17 November and closes on Sunday 17 December 2023. AT will then consider feedback, complete a detailed final design, and apply to Waka Kotahi for construction funding.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 